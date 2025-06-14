CATEGORIES
Ryzen 7 9800X3D Bundles Rock With X870 Mobo, 32GB DDR5 And 1TB SSD, Just $699

by Zak KillianSaturday, June 14, 2025, 01:20 PM EDT
hero ryzen 7 9800x3d in sam
X3D versions of AMD's Zen 6 are still at least a full year away, and while Intel's Panther Lake mobile chips look compelling for later this year, the company's Nova Lake next-generation desktop CPUs won't be until the middle of next year—and they may not be the most compelling choice for gamers if the Core Ultra 200 series is anything to go by. So saying, you're not going to beat the Ryzen 7 9800X3D in gaming performance any time soon. If you're eyeing a new gaming PC, the time is ripe.

bundle1
Ryzen 7 9800X3D, X870 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi 7, 32GB DDR5-6000, 1TB SSD: $699 at Newegg

Newegg has an absolutely killer bundle going right now with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, a Gigabyte X870 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi 7 motherboard, 32GB of G.SKILL Ripjaws DDR5 memory at 6000 MT/s, and a Kingston NV3 PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD. The CPU alone goes for about $500, so you're getting the motherboard, memory, and SSD for just $200.

This isn't some cheap, low-end motherboard, either; the X870 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi 7 features a 16-phase primary VRM, EZ-Latch mechanisms for both PCI Express and M.2 sockets, and high-end connectivity with 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7. Gigabyte describes the included antenna as a "directional ultra-high-gain antenna". Because this is an X870 motherboard, you get dual full-function USB4 ports, and of course there's Q-Flash Plus support, not that you should need it.

bundle2
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D + Kingston NV3 1TB SSD: $472 at Newegg (13 hours left!)

If you're keen on the CPU but not the motherboard, it's actually on discount right now for $472, and Newegg is running a promotion for the next 14 hours that will net you the same Kingston NV3 M.2 SSD—a $70 value—for nothing extra. Simply claim it at the time of purchase. That's a hell of a start on a new gaming rig.

bundle3
ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB + X870 Steel Legend Bundle: $960 at Amazon

Of course, for a gaming machine, you need a graphics card, and over at Amazon, there's a few pretty sweet bundles to that end. You can pick up an ASRock Steel Legend Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB GPU bundled with an X870 Pro RS motherboard for $910, with an X870 Pro RS WiFi for $920, or with a fancy X870 Steel Legend WiFi for $960. Those deals are perhaps not as exciting as they could be given the supposed $599 MSRP for the Radeon RX 9070 XT, but those GPUs have very rarely been available at that price. When we look at the actual retail prices of these cards—more like $750—these bundles look a lot more tasty.

bundle4
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D + MSI PRO B650-P Wi-Fi + 2TB SSD bundle: $704 at Amazon

Alternatively, if you're not someone who needs the latest and greatest, you can pick up a Ryzen 7 7800X3D with an MSI PRO B650-P WiFi and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for $704. This is one of the fabled Micro Center bundles, now available additionally on Amazon. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is just a scant few percentage points behind the Ryzen 7 9800X3D in most games, and this combo will still make an excellent platform for you to plug a new GPU into.

bundle5
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D + MSI B650M Project Zero + MAG Pano Case bundle: $749 at Amazon



Pictured above: MSI MAG Pano M100R PZ Black Case, left

Micro Center is also offering a similar bundle with an arguably even more exciting combo: the Ryzen 7 7800X3D paired with an MSI B650M Project Zero micro-ATX motherboard as well as a compatible MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ Black case. This cool back-connect setup will get you going inside a nifty chassis with a wrap-around transparent panel to show off your nearly cable-less case interior. In case you weren't aware, this motherboard places most of its I/O and cabling on the back, so it's all hidden behind the motherboard in the case's cable management area. You can grab this bundle for $749.

Did you spot a superior bundle to the ones we highlighted? Let us know what you found in the comments!
Tags:  deals, DIY, 3d v-cache
