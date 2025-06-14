Ryzen 7 9800X3D Bundles Rock With X870 Mobo, 32GB DDR5 And 1TB SSD, Just $699
This isn't some cheap, low-end motherboard, either; the X870 AORUS Elite Wi-Fi 7 features a 16-phase primary VRM, EZ-Latch mechanisms for both PCI Express and M.2 sockets, and high-end connectivity with 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7. Gigabyte describes the included antenna as a "directional ultra-high-gain antenna". Because this is an X870 motherboard, you get dual full-function USB4 ports, and of course there's Q-Flash Plus support, not that you should need it.
If you're keen on the CPU but not the motherboard, it's actually on discount right now for $472, and Newegg is running a promotion for the next 14 hours that will net you the same Kingston NV3 M.2 SSD—a $70 value—for nothing extra. Simply claim it at the time of purchase. That's a hell of a start on a new gaming rig.
Of course, for a gaming machine, you need a graphics card, and over at Amazon, there's a few pretty sweet bundles to that end. You can pick up an ASRock Steel Legend Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB GPU bundled with an X870 Pro RS motherboard for $910, with an X870 Pro RS WiFi for $920, or with a fancy X870 Steel Legend WiFi for $960. Those deals are perhaps not as exciting as they could be given the supposed $599 MSRP for the Radeon RX 9070 XT, but those GPUs have very rarely been available at that price. When we look at the actual retail prices of these cards—more like $750—these bundles look a lot more tasty.
Alternatively, if you're not someone who needs the latest and greatest, you can pick up a Ryzen 7 7800X3D with an MSI PRO B650-P WiFi and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for $704. This is one of the fabled Micro Center bundles, now available additionally on Amazon. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is just a scant few percentage points behind the Ryzen 7 9800X3D in most games, and this combo will still make an excellent platform for you to plug a new GPU into.