Retailers Claim Second Wave Of Radeon RX 9070 Cards Will Have Higher Prices
This is pretty surprising, especially considering that the pricing is one of the main ways that the new cards are competing with NVIDIA's latest offerings. It's not clear how much the prices will go up at this time, and it's also not clear why this is happening. Did AMD enforce MSRPs for the initial launch? Swedish retailer Inet says:
Our second delivery from PowerColor is already waiting, and we cannot offer it at MSRP prices. This means that we will first sell the Reaper models at the MSRP price and the stock balance will tick down as usual until the first delivery is sold out. Then, with a certain delay, the stock will be filled with new cards and we will then release the Reaper cards for ordering again – but not at MSRP price.
— Johan Backelin, Inet.se
Over at OCUK, that retailer's Andrew Gibson explained that "MSRP is capped quantity of a few hundred, so prices will jump once those are sold through," although he didn't say why. He did continue, though: "Re-stocks and pricing is unknown going forward, nobody really knows what April will bring due to instability in world with USA starting to rage a trade war, we are all hopeful it won't impact computer stuff, but who knows."