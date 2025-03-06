Retailers Claim Second Wave Of Radeon RX 9070 Cards Will Have Higher Prices





That question may be more relevant than you think. According to Inet in Sweden and OCUK in the UK, only this very first batch of Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT cards will be available at the MSRPs advertised by AMD. After this first run, prices will apparently go up as AIBs are given leverage to set their own pricing for the GPUs.





The first wave of Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT cards are all sold out at Newegg.

Our second delivery from PowerColor is already waiting, and we cannot offer it at MSRP prices. This means that we will first sell the Reaper models at the MSRP price and the stock balance will tick down as usual until the first delivery is sold out. Then, with a certain delay, the stock will be filled with new cards and we will then release the Reaper cards for ordering again – but not at MSRP price.

— Johan Backelin, Inet.se

It's not the same situation, but the circumstance smacks of the pricing controversy around the AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 from back in 2017, where the standalone card at $499 sold out almost immediately, leaving only bundle "packs" that cost $100 to $200 more. This lead to accusations of the $499 price being a misleading "introductory" price.





The Radeon RX 9070 XT is a powerful GPU for $599, and if you can get your hands on one at that price, it's a fantastic deal. Hopefully the increased pricing isn't more than a couple of Andrew Jacksons, as is often the case with AIB "OC" edition cards.





Thanks to Videocardz for pointing out this story.