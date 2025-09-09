AMD's New 25.9.1 GPU Driver Makes FSR 4 Available In Most FSR 3.1 Games

Yesterday, AMD released version 25.9.1 of its new Radeon GPU driver, bringing the total of fully-supported FSR 4 games to 85 (including the newly-released Borderlands 4) and adding a driver toggle to force FSR 4 into compatible FSR 3.1 games running under DirectX12.





This now means that most games supporting AMD FSR 3.1 games can be retrofitted with AMD FSR 4 without further developer support required, though this brute-force method is still limited to DirectX12 games that have a standard FSR 3.1 integration with an officially-signed FSR 3.1 DLL. Games that only support Vulkan or use a non-standard FSR 3.1 implementation unfortunately cannot be retrofitted with AMD's machine learning-accelerated FSR 4 implementation without developer updates. As always, AMD still hosts a full list of AMD FSR 4-supported games.

For gamers hoping to start using AMD FSR 4 right away, make sure that you're on a supported AMD RDNA 4 GPU, like the Radeon RX 9070 XT , since the latest AMD GPUs are required to make use of FSR 4, unlike previous versions of FSR. A simple driver update from your Radeon Software should do the job from there, but there's always the manual driver download page, if you need to use that.





Fortunately for AMD users, FSR 4's image quality has greatly improved compared to previous versions of FSR, providing an image more in line with NVIDIA's excellent DLSS upscaler thanks to making better use of the onboard RDNA 4 hardware. For RDNA 4 GPU users hoping to use FSR 4 in even more games, there's even a method utilizing OptiScaler allowing you to hack in FSR 4 to replace DLSS and XeSS in certain games, though your results may vary,

Image Credit: AMD

Besides updates to AMD FSR 4, the new GPU driver also fixes some issues impacting Mafia: The Old Country, WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers, and Monster Hunter Wilds, as well as a peculiar bug preventing PlayStation VR controllers being detected within SteamVR. The manual download page also lists some known issues impacting The Last of Us Part II, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, FBC Firebreak, Cyberpunk 2077 (with path tracing), GTFO, and some stuttering on VR headsets connected to older AMD GPUs.