CATEGORIES
home News

Amazon’s New Samsung Frame TV Rival Drops To $700 Before Prime Day

by Paul LillySaturday, June 20, 2026, 08:46 AM EDT
Amazon Ember Artline Fire TV on a wall above a fireplace in a living room.
Does your existing television make a fashion statement? Probably not, though it could if you picked up a TV that doubles as a dynamic art piece. Samsung's The Frame is one of the most popular options in this niche category, but it is no longer the only one with Amazon and Hisense getting in on the action. Both have models that are on sale ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon Ember Artline Fire TV Is 22% Off

Amazon Ember Artline Fire TV.

Amazon joined the frame of artistic televisions in April with the launch of its Ember Artline Fire TV line, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $699 (22% off, save $200). There is also a bigger 65-inch model that's on sale for $899.99 (18% off, save $200).

Both size options are $200 off in what Amazon is listing as 'Prime Early Deals' and you can choose from a variety of frame colors, including Ash, Black Oak, Fig, Graphite, Matte White, Midnight Blue, Pale Gold, Silver, Teak, and Walnut.

The Ember Artline is meant to looking like framed artwork when you are not binge watching Netflix or Apple TV. These TVs sport a global collection of more than 2,000 curated art pieces free of charge, and if you need help deciding what to display, there is an AI feature called 'Match the Room' that helps select artwork to match your TV's surroundings.

Beyond the artwork, the Ember Artline is a 4K Ultra HD QLED smart TV with Fire TV baked in. It supports Dolby Vision, which is an HDR standard not found on any of Samsung's TVs, along with HDR10+. It also taps into Alexa+ for voice control.

Hisense S7 Series CanvasTV Is Up To 42% Off

Hisense S7 Series CanvasTV on wall above a fireplace.

Another option in this category is Hisense's S7 Series CanvasTV and it too is on sale ahead of Prime Day, with markdowns of up to 42% depending on the size:
Some of the discounts appear much more aggressive than others, though part of the reason why is because the MSRPs are all over the place. For example, the MSRP on the 50-inch model is $1,299.99, which is higher than the bigger 50-inch model and the same as the 65-inch model.

Regardless, this is another TV series that is designed to bring an artistic touch to wherever you end up mounting it. You get free access to over 1,000 pieces of art to display on the TV and can select a single picture to display, or create a slideshow.

The TV is a hi-matte QLED display with a 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, ltos of HDR support (including Dolby Vision), and Google TV smarts.
Tags:  deals, Amazon, TV, Fire TV, ember artline
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use