Amazon’s New Samsung Frame TV Rival Drops To $700 Before Prime Day





Does your existing television make a fashion statement? Probably not, though it could if you picked up a TV that doubles as a dynamic art piece. Samsung's The Frame is one of the most popular options in this niche category, but it is no longer the only one with Amazon and Hisense getting in on the action. Both have models that are on sale ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon Ember Artline Fire TV Is 22% Off













Both size options are $200 off in what Amazon is listing as 'Prime Early Deals' and you can choose from a variety of frame colors, including Ash, Black Oak, Fig, Graphite, Matte White, Midnight Blue, Pale Gold, Silver, Teak, and Walnut.





The Ember Artline is meant to looking like framed artwork when you are not binge watching Netflix or Apple TV. These TVs sport a global collection of more than 2,000 curated art pieces free of charge, and if you need help deciding what to display, there is an AI feature called 'Match the Room' that helps select artwork to match your TV's surroundings.





Beyond the artwork, the Ember Artline is a 4K Ultra HD QLED smart TV with Fire TV baked in. It supports Dolby Vision, which is an HDR standard not found on any of Samsung's TVs, along with HDR10+. It also taps into Alexa+ for voice control.

Hisense S7 Series CanvasTV Is Up To 42% Off









Another option in this category is Hisense's S7 Series CanvasTV and it too is on sale ahead of Prime Day, with markdowns of up to 42% depending on the size: