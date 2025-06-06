CATEGORIES
Sorry Humans, Amazon Wants Robots To Deliver Your Packages To Homes

by Aaron LeongFriday, June 06, 2025, 10:18 AM EDT
The quiet hum of Amazon's electric Rivian delivery vans may soon be accompanied by the mechanical whir of bipedal robot delivery, uh, folk. New reports indicate that the e-commerce titan is on the verge of trialing humanoid robots for last-mile package delivery, a move that could radically reshape the logistics landscape and bring sci-fi closer to reality.

Amazon is reportedly putting the finishing touches on a "humanoid park," an indoor obstacle course in one of its San Francisco offices. This training ground, roughly the size of a coffee shop, is designed to prepare these advanced automatons for the unpredictable challenges of residential delivery. Crucially, a full-sized Rivian electric van is integrated into the park, allowing the robots to practice the seamless transition from vehicle to doorstep, mimicking real-world delivery scenarios.

While Amazon is developing the AI software that will serve as the brains of these mechanical couriers, the physical hardware will be sourced from various third-party companies, including the $16,000 model from China's Unitree.

The idea is for these humanoids to ride alongside Amazon's vast fleet of Rivian vans. Upon arrival at a delivery stop, the robot would "spring out" to navigate walkways, overcome obstacles, and place packages directly at customers' doors, potentially working in tandem with a human driver to increase efficiency. Once indoor testing is complete, Amazon plans to embark on "field trips" to real-world environments, pushing these robots to their operational limits while freaking out children, pets, and the elderly.

amazon unveils new hum1
Amazon testing Agility Robotics' Digit in the warehouse (Credit: Agility Robotics)

This isn't Amazon's first foray into advanced robotics, though. The company already heavily utilizes autonomous robots in its warehouses and has previously tested Agility Robotics' bipedal Digit for internal logistics. However, deploying humanoids for direct customer interaction in uncontrolled outdoor settings naturally presents a whole new set of complexities.

The potential benefits of this ambitious project could include increased delivery speed and efficiency, such as during peak seasons or hours, with robots tirelessly handling repetitive tasks.

However, the prospect of humanoid robots replacing human delivery drivers raises significant questions about job displacement and the future of work. While Amazon has stated that its warehouse robots are intended to complement human workers, the deployment of humanoids for last-mile delivery could directly impact a substantial workforce globally. No doubt, if/when Amazon goes through with delivery robots, you can bet that the world will be watching with an equal mix of wonder and trepidation. 
