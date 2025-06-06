Sorry Humans, Amazon Wants Robots To Deliver Your Packages To Homes
Amazon is reportedly putting the finishing touches on a "humanoid park," an indoor obstacle course in one of its San Francisco offices. This training ground, roughly the size of a coffee shop, is designed to prepare these advanced automatons for the unpredictable challenges of residential delivery. Crucially, a full-sized Rivian electric van is integrated into the park, allowing the robots to practice the seamless transition from vehicle to doorstep, mimicking real-world delivery scenarios.
While Amazon is developing the AI software that will serve as the brains of these mechanical couriers, the physical hardware will be sourced from various third-party companies, including the $16,000 model from China's Unitree.
The potential benefits of this ambitious project could include increased delivery speed and efficiency, such as during peak seasons or hours, with robots tirelessly handling repetitive tasks.
However, the prospect of humanoid robots replacing human delivery drivers raises significant questions about job displacement and the future of work. While Amazon has stated that its warehouse robots are intended to complement human workers, the deployment of humanoids for last-mile delivery could directly impact a substantial workforce globally. No doubt, if/when Amazon goes through with delivery robots, you can bet that the world will be watching with an equal mix of wonder and trepidation.