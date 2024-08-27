Unitree's $16K G1 Robot Is A $16K Talks, Jumps, Dances And Wants To Be Your Roommate
Hangzhou, China-based Unitree Robotics isn't new to the mass production robotics scene. Its previous H1 model holds the world record for being the fastest full-size humanoid robot at 7.4 mph (which a good average jogging pace), while their Go2 quadruped is still one of the most affordable AI 'bots on the market, starting at $1,600.
By employing a similar strategy with the G1, Unitree intends on undercutting Boston Dynamics' Atlas and Tesla's Optimus price-wise, or at the very least beating them to the punch in terms of availability, packaging, and capability. The G1 is also smaller and lighter than the competition, coming at 4 feet 3 inches, 80 lbs, plus be able to fold down to less than 3-feet tall for transport.
In the release video from Unitree, the G1 demonstrates its walking, stability, traversing, flexibility, and functional abilities. At one point, a person tries to push and trip the robot, but it stays upright using its AI and torquey joint motors (88 lb-ft, which is merely 30 shy of said cheapest car in the U.S.). In all forms, the G1, with 360-degree vision (through its 3D Lidar and depth cameras) can jump, walk (at 4.4 mph), navigate, spin, and climb stairs like a pro, often outperforming most humans in stability under duress and joint flexibility.
We think $16,000 really is a steal for the entry model G1, although Unitree is tightlipped about what the top-line G1 EDU version goes for.