Unitree's $16K G1 Robot Is A $16K Talks, Jumps, Dances And Wants To Be Your Roommate

Optioned out, the G1 can be had with hands that simulate those of humans. With finger and wrist force control, as well as tactile sensor arrays, the robot can flip food on a pan in the kitchen, hammer nails, crack nuts, and even solder boards and wires without human intervention.





For what it's worth, both G1 variants boast two hour run times and no exposed wires, which would allow plenty of time to accomplish these tasks around the house without being a safety risk (unless you ignore the fact the Unitree posts a GIF of a G1 army with Bo staffs preparing for world domination).