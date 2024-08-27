CATEGORIES
home News

Unitree's $16K G1 Robot Is A $16K Talks, Jumps, Dances And Wants To Be Your Roommate

by Aaron LeongTuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:09 AM EDT
hero Unitree G1 Gear
Robotics manufacturer Unitree has publicly announced the availability of doomsday humanoid robots for less than what it takes to buy the cheapest car in the U.S. That's for the base conscript model of course. Buyers will have to shore up if they want greater computing power, increased strength, articulating hands, and battle armor. For more peace-loving buyers, the Unitree G1 will be able help out with household chores or projects, such as cook a meal, solder like a master electrician, and replace you as your children's new parent.


Hangzhou, China-based Unitree Robotics isn't new to the mass production robotics scene. Its previous H1 model holds the world record for being the fastest full-size humanoid robot at 7.4 mph (which a good average jogging pace), while their Go2 quadruped is still one of the most affordable AI 'bots on the market, starting at $1,600. 

By employing a similar strategy with the G1, Unitree intends on undercutting Boston Dynamics' Atlas and Tesla's Optimus price-wise, or at the very least beating them to the punch in terms of availability, packaging, and capability. The G1 is also smaller and lighter than the competition, coming at 4 feet 3 inches, 80 lbs, plus be able to fold down to less than 3-feet tall for transport. 

G1 kicked%20(2)

In the release video from Unitree, the G1 demonstrates its walking, stability, traversing, flexibility, and functional abilities. At one point, a person tries to push and trip the robot, but it stays upright using its AI and torquey joint motors (88 lb-ft, which is merely 30 shy of said cheapest car in the U.S.). In all forms, the G1, with 360-degree vision (through its 3D Lidar and depth cameras) can jump, walk (at 4.4 mph), navigate, spin, and climb stairs like a pro, often outperforming most humans in stability under duress and joint flexibility.

G1 army%20(2)

Optioned out, the G1 can be had with hands that simulate those of humans. With finger and wrist force control, as well as tactile sensor arrays, the robot can flip food on a pan in the kitchen, hammer nails, crack nuts, and even solder boards and wires without human intervention.

For what it's worth, both G1 variants boast two hour run times and no exposed wires, which would allow plenty of time to accomplish these tasks around the house without being a safety risk (unless you ignore the fact the Unitree posts a GIF of a G1 army with Bo staffs preparing for world domination).

We think $16,000 really is a steal for the entry model G1, although Unitree is tightlipped about what the top-line G1 EDU version goes for.
Tags:  robotics, Robot, Humanoid, AI
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment