CATEGORIES
home News

Amazon Job Listing Confirms A Major Vega OS Change Is Headed To Fire TV Devices

by Alan VelascoMonday, September 29, 2025, 02:14 PM EDT
amazon fire tv vega os soon hero
Amazon’s Fire TV devices have been running a fork of Android since the company began offering these products in 2014, but it’s now ready to move to its own operating system, at least according to a new report from The Verge. This is a move the company has been plotting over several years and looks ready to finally debut on Fire TV devices as soon as this year.

A new job posting, which has now been modified by the company, sheds light on Amazon’s plans. The job description stated that “the Prime Video Fire TV organization is seeking an engineering leader that will help in building a Vega OS product that will delight customers worldwide,” and that “with the app launching in 2025, you will get to shape the future of this product as well as the culture of the team.”

Vega OS is a Linux-based operating system that implements a React Native application framework that’s designed to run on a wide array of hardware. Developers will need to rebuild their Android apps so that they run on Vega OS, which means Amazon will need to rely on developer adoption for its operating system to flourish.

amazon fire tv vega os soon body

However, Amazon is struggling to get developer enthusiasm for Vega OS, as many don’t want to have to build an app twice. Once to get it running on older Fire TV devices that run on the Android fork and another for Fire TV devices running Vega OS. This could spell trouble for Amazon, as customers won’t want to buy into a new device that is missing the app ecosystem they expect.

Fire TV devices are also popular, low-cost options for users looking to sideload apps of their choice. A move to Vega OS will cut off this avenue for these users because these apps will no longer work, and it’s unlikely smaller developers will put in the work required to get their apps up and running on the new OS.

If you’re looking to get a Fire TV device before Vega OS comes pre-installed, check out the following options:
Tags:  Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN), Fire-TV, vega os
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment