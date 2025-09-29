Amazon Job Listing Confirms A Major Vega OS Change Is Headed To Fire TV Devices
A new job posting, which has now been modified by the company, sheds light on Amazon’s plans. The job description stated that “the Prime Video Fire TV organization is seeking an engineering leader that will help in building a Vega OS product that will delight customers worldwide,” and that “with the app launching in 2025, you will get to shape the future of this product as well as the culture of the team.”
Vega OS is a Linux-based operating system that implements a React Native application framework that’s designed to run on a wide array of hardware. Developers will need to rebuild their Android apps so that they run on Vega OS, which means Amazon will need to rely on developer adoption for its operating system to flourish.
However, Amazon is struggling to get developer enthusiasm for Vega OS, as many don’t want to have to build an app twice. Once to get it running on older Fire TV devices that run on the Android fork and another for Fire TV devices running Vega OS. This could spell trouble for Amazon, as customers won’t want to buy into a new device that is missing the app ecosystem they expect.
Fire TV devices are also popular, low-cost options for users looking to sideload apps of their choice. A move to Vega OS will cut off this avenue for these users because these apps will no longer work, and it’s unlikely smaller developers will put in the work required to get their apps up and running on the new OS.
