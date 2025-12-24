Amazon Undercuts Apple With A Great M4 Mac Mini Deal For 20% Off





Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and deal hunters far and wide, do yourself a solid and don't sleep on the Mac mini if you're in the market for a compact PC (yes, Macs are technically PCs too). They're great systems, and the model with an M4 chip inside is on sale right now for 20% below Apple's regular asking price, making this a really nice value.

Apple's M4 Mac Mini Is Down To $479 On Amazon

Apple's M4 Mac mini is on sale for $479 at Amazon (20% off, save $120). This is the latest version of the Mac mini, as only the newest MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models have been graced with Apple's newer M5 silicon. Nearly matching its all-time low price,is on sale for. This is the latest version of the Mac mini, as only the newest MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models have been graced with Apple's newer M5 silicon.





Make no mistake though, the M4 is a capable chip. As configured here, it sports a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores), 10-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and 16-core neural engine. You also get 16GB of unified memory (120GB/s of memory bandwidth) and 256GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage, all packaged up in a compact aluminum chassis.





For external connectivity, the front of the Mac mini sports a pair of USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and around back you'll find three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gbps Ethernet jack, and an HDMI output supporting multichannel audio. The Mac mini supports up to three displays.





Models with more storage and RAM are on sale too...