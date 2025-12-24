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Amazon Undercuts Apple With A Great M4 Mac Mini Deal For 20% Off

by Paul LillyWednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:28 AM EDT
Apple Mac mini on a desk.
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and deal hunters far and wide, do yourself a solid and don't sleep on the Mac mini if you're in the market for a compact PC (yes, Macs are technically PCs too). They're great systems, and the model with an M4 chip inside is on sale right now for 20% below Apple's regular asking price, making this a really nice value.

Apple's M4 Mac Mini Is Down To $479 On Amazon

Nearly matching its all-time low price, Apple's M4 Mac mini is on sale for $479 at Amazon (20% off, save $120). This is the latest version of the Mac mini, as only the newest MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models have been graced with Apple's newer M5 silicon.

Make no mistake though, the M4 is a capable chip. As configured here, it sports a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores), 10-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and 16-core neural engine. You also get 16GB of unified memory (120GB/s of memory bandwidth) and 256GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage, all packaged up in a compact aluminum chassis.

For external connectivity, the front of the Mac mini sports a pair of USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and around back you'll find three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gbps Ethernet jack, and an HDMI output supporting multichannel audio. The Mac mini supports up to three displays.

Models with more storage and RAM are on sale too...
The best discount is attached to the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and quite frankly, getting the base Mac mini for under $500 is a great bargain. It's nice to have options, though.

Apple M4 Pro.

Likewise, if you want more horsepower, you can snag the Mac mini with M4 Pro for $1,279 at Amazon (9% off, save $120). As configured, the M4 Pro ups the ante with a 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU. You also get 24GB of memory and a 512GB SSD on this model.

Here are a few more Apple device deals...
Tags:  deals, Apple, Mac Mini, M4, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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