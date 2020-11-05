Amazon Offers Up Big Discounts On Apple iPads, AirPods, And Amazon Fire Tablets





Do you have some extra cash burning a hole in your pocket? Need a quick gift for someone and want to get a deal at the same time? Amazon has you covered with some deals on Apple and Amazon tech to keep you or your giftee entertained.





Next up on the list is the Apple AirPods with wired charging case. The Apple AirPods are wireless earbuds that are quite a good. With the charging case, you can get up to 24 total playtime hours with up to 5 hours of continuous music on one charge. If you want to pair these AirPods with your new iPad or any other iOS device, you can grab them on Amazon for a measly $99.99.





Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 10 tablets on sale. All three devices are good for watching movies and TV shows or just relaxing and reading a book. They will all net you 12 hours of battery life so you can use your tablet all day long. If any of these devices sound interesting, you can grab them from Amazon in the links below. If Apple devices are out of your price range, perhaps Amazon’s Fire tablets are the better buy. For the adults, Amazon has the, andtablets on sale. All three devices are good for watching movies and TV shows or just relaxing and reading a book. They will all net you 12 hours of battery life so you can use your tablet all day long. If any of these devices sound interesting, you can grab them from Amazon in the links below.

The priciest item we have on the list is the recently released 4Generation iPad Air with 64GB of storage. This powerful device packs an A14 Bionic SoC that drives the 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display.You can pair the display with a set of accessories that make the iPad a powerful work and play device. If you are in the market for a new iPad, this is certainly a good choice. The iPad Air 4th Gen can be had in either the Silver or Sky-Blue variants for $40 off at $559.00 on Amazon.

Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 10 Kids Editions. These devices come with Amazon Kids+, which “gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.” After the initial year, the subscription renews at $2.99 a month plus taxes. Furthermore, the device designed for kids is also designed for the destructive kids, so it comes in a pretty beefy looking case. If a kid manages to break the Fire tablet, they come with a two-year replacement warranty where you could ship it in to get it replaced for free. If you need a device for a kid and you want to make sure they are safe, this is where to look. You can pick up any of the three devices from the Amazon links below.

For the kids, they need a safe and secure device that can be easily managed. Amazon is now offering discounts on the, andKids Editions. These devices come with Amazon Kids+, which “gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.” After the initial year, the subscription renews at $2.99 a month plus taxes. Furthermore, the device designed for kids is also designed for the destructive kids, so it comes in a pretty beefy looking case. If a kid manages to break the Fire tablet, they come with a two-year replacement warranty where you could ship it in to get it replaced for free. If you need a device for a kid and you want to make sure they are safe, this is where to look. You can pick up any of the three devices from the Amazon links below.

These deals are not bound to last, so you should jump on them while they are still hot. Though we are a little ways out from Black Friday and a few months from Christmas, it never hurt to start planning and buying a little early to be ahead of the curve. In any case, if you decided to pick up any of these items, let us know what you think of it in the comments down below. Happy deal hunting!

