by Shane McGlaunWednesday, July 15, 2020, 03:22 PM EDT

Western Digital And SanDisk Storage Gear Is Up To 60% Off At Amazon

Data storage products for portable devices, game consoles, and computers are items that everyone needs at some point. Anyone wanting to add some storage gear from Western Digital or SanDisk to their inventory should check out Amazon for exclusive discounts on SSDs for desktops to memory cards and everything in between.

One of the first deals is a significant 60% discount on a SanDisk 512 GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I memory card with an adapter. The regular retail price is $199.99, and Amazon is offering it at $120 off, bringing the price to $79.99. This deal is only good for approximately the next 11 hours as of writing.

The next product on sale is from Western Digital. It's a basic external storage device with 12 TB of storage space inside that connects to computers via USB 3.0. The external storage device is on sale for 30% off at $175.99.

Another significant discount comes on a larger capacity SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card, this time with 1 TB of storage capacity. The memory card comes with an adapter and is currently priced at 59% off for a $267 discount. With that big discount, the purchase price is $182.99. This would be a perfect memory card for storing large files inside digital cameras or game consoles.

Gamers out there needing a new storage drive for their game console or desktop PC can get a 36% discount on the WD_Black 2 TB P50 Game Drive. The SSD has up to 2000 MB/s performance and is shock resistant. This drive is on sale at 36% off for a $180 discount bringing the final price to $319.99.

Amazon currently has a bunch of storage products on sale under its Deal of the Day section, with most of the deals good for only about 11 more hours. A few days ago, we mentioned Amazon had big discounts on its Echo Show devices, and those are still available now.


Tags:  deals, Amazon, Sandisk, Western-Digital, (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Via:  Amazon
