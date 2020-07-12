Save Over 30 Percent On Amazon Echo Show 8, All Echo Shows Discounted With Limited Time Deals
Anyone in the market for some new Echo Show devices to scatter around their home will want to take advantage of special deals that Amazon has going right now. Amazon currently has significant discounts on the Echo Show 8, Echo Show, and Echo Show 5. The discounts vary with the most significant savings being offered on the Echo Show 5 at 33% off.
The regular price for the Echo Show 5 is $89.99. With the 33% discount, which works out to $30 off, the device is currently priced at $59.99 (Prime subscribers also get free expedited shipping). Amazon is also offering a deal where users can take advantage of the discounted price with five monthly payments of $12. The Echo Show 5 discount is available on both the sandstone and charcoal color. For those unfamiliar, the device has a 5.5-inch screen and supports streaming video or audio with full Alexa functionality.
- Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $30 off at $59.99
- Echo Show 8 at Amazon - $40 off at $89.99
- Echo Show at Amazon - $50 off at $179.99
Any Amazon shoppers on the fence about taking advantage of these deals or waiting until Prime Day should be aware of delays. Rumors suggest Prime Day could be delayed until October thanks to COVID-19.