Save Over 30 Percent On Amazon Echo Show 8, All Echo Shows Discounted With Limited Time Deals





Anyone in the market for some new Echo Show devices to scatter around their home will want to take advantage of special deals that Amazon has going right now. Amazon currently has significant discounts on the Echo Show 8, Echo Show, and Echo Show 5. The discounts vary with the most significant savings being offered on the Echo Show 5 at 33% off.

The regular price for the Echo Show 5 is $89.99. With the 33% discount, which works out to $30 off, the device is currently priced at $59.99 (Prime subscribers also get free expedited shipping). Amazon is also offering a deal where users can take advantage of the discounted price with five monthly payments of $12. The Echo Show 5 discount is available on both the sandstone and charcoal color. For those unfamiliar, the device has a 5.5-inch screen and supports streaming video or audio with full Alexa functionality.

Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $30 off at $59.99





Echo Show 8 at Amazon - $40 off at $89.99





Echo Show at Amazon - $50 off at $179.99

The next Echo device on sale is the Echo Show 8. As the name implies, this device has a larger eight-inch HD resolution screen to support streaming video and audio. Usually, the Echo 8 is priced at $129.99, but it's currently on sale at 31% off, knocking $40 off the regular retail price. That discount brings the purchase price to $89.99 with free Prime shipping. Buyers on a tighter budget can pay five monthly payments of $18. Both the charcoal and sandstone colors are available for the same price. Buyers can also choose the Show 8 with a free one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen.The last of the devices is the Echo Show. This is the full-size 10.1-inch HD smart display with Alexa integrated. Amazon is offering it in charcoal or sandstone colors with a 22% discount knocking $50 off the standard $229.99 price tag. With the discount, the purchase price for the Echo Show is $179.99. Buyers can also pay with five monthly payments of $36. The device is available with a free one-year Food Network Kitchen subscription or with a free Phillips Hue bulb for the same $179.99 sale price. As with the other devices, it also includes free Prime shipping.

Any Amazon shoppers on the fence about taking advantage of these deals or waiting until Prime Day should be aware of delays. Rumors suggest Prime Day could be delayed until October thanks to COVID-19.