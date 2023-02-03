Amazon Storage Deals Bring Huge Savings On WD SSDs, SanDisk Memory Cards And More





SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-II

WD 8TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive

We have all been victims of that horrible time when you have to uninstall your favorite games to play the shiny new title. It often hurts, but it is a necessary evil, considering modern games are requiring ever more storage. For example, ARK: Survival Evolved without any modifications fills almost 140GB. That's why we've scoured Amazon to find you the best deals on some great storage options! Check them out.Let's go with the largest capacity drive we have on our list—the, pictured above. This drive has sequential read speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,900 MB/s operating on PCIe Gen4. Your massive games that might have loaded slowly in the past will likely spring right open with this drive. Grab this excellent NVMe SSD for, down 10% from $149.99, and a savings of $15!Maybe it's not a new PC drive you're looking for, but a super fast SD Card. Thecan provide excellent write speeds, making it fantastic for demanding photographers and videographers alike. Rated at Class 10 for photography and UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) for video, this little SD card can write up to 260MB/s to make the best of your burst mode shooting. You can pick up this little portable storage at a 32% discount, which shaves $60 off the usual $189.99.Are you looking for storage on the go? Or perhaps you need a local backup for your files because you're doing an upgrade and don't want to lose them. In any of these cases, thecan cover just those needs. This external drive has a sleek design and excellent speeds when connected to a USB 3.2 port or higher. You can get a discount of 33% on the usual $199.99 price tag and save $65! That makes your costThere are many forms of storage media, so we have a list of even more storage deals below! Check them out!