Amazon Storage Deals Bring Huge Savings On WD SSDs, SanDisk Memory Cards And More
We have all been victims of that horrible time when you have to uninstall your favorite games to play the shiny new title. It often hurts, but it is a necessary evil, considering modern games are requiring ever more storage. For example, ARK: Survival Evolved without any modifications fills almost 140GB. That's why we've scoured Amazon to find you the best deals on some great storage options! Check them out.
Let's go with the largest capacity drive we have on our list—the Western Digital Black 2TB SN770 NVMe M.2 SSD, pictured above. This drive has sequential read speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,900 MB/s operating on PCIe Gen4. Your massive games that might have loaded slowly in the past will likely spring right open with this drive. Grab this excellent NVMe SSD for only $134.99, down 10% from $149.99, and a savings of $15!
Maybe it's not a new PC drive you're looking for, but a super fast SD Card. The SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-II can provide excellent write speeds, making it fantastic for demanding photographers and videographers alike. Rated at Class 10 for photography and UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) for video, this little SD card can write up to 260MB/s to make the best of your burst mode shooting. You can pick up this little portable storage at a 32% discount making it just $129.99, which shaves $60 off the usual $189.99.
Are you looking for storage on the go? Or perhaps you need a local backup for your files because you're doing an upgrade and don't want to lose them. In any of these cases, the WD 8TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive can cover just those needs. This external drive has a sleek design and excellent speeds when connected to a USB 3.2 port or higher. You can get a discount of 33% on the usual $199.99 price tag and save $65! That makes your cost only $134.99!
There are many forms of storage media, so we have a list of even more storage deals below! Check them out!
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Pro microSD w/ Adapter - $163.81 (5% off, save $9.18)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C - $22.79 (47% off, save $20.20)
- WD Black 1TB SN770 SSD - $89.99 (31% off, save $40)
- WD Black 500GB SN770 SSD - $39.99 (50% off, save $40)
- WD Black 250GB SN770 SSD - $34.99 (42% off, save $25)