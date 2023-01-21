CATEGORIES
Amazon Serves Up Great Deals On Soundbars, Tablets, Sony TVs, SSDs And More

by Lane BabuderSaturday, January 21, 2023, 02:41 PM EDT
irobot roomba 694
As we move ever closer to the most romantic of holidays, have you thought of what you're getting your significant other? Well, perhaps stuffing some tech into a heart shaped box might be worthwhile. Check out these great deals we found that might just show your love.

Let's face it, no one likes to clean, and we admit a vacuum might not typically be a good Valentine's day gift. However, why not a vacuum that makes it so that neither of you has to vacuum yourselves anymore? Which could leave you with more free time for... each other. This iRobot Roomba 694 Vacuum with WiFi, pictured above, works great on carpets, hard floors, and will pick up pet hair too! Its battery allows for up to 90 minutes of run time before it needs to be charged, and it will take itself back to the charger on its own. It's 35% off its usual $274, which makes it only $179! That's a whole $95 you keep in your pocket and a whole lot of saved time!


What other ways might you show your love, you may ask? Well, why not show it with a crystal clear picture on this 65" Sony Bravia XR X95K TV? This display is great for consuming your favorite rom com with your boo, or perhaps sharing in a game thanks to a beautiful 4K display and 120Hz refresh rate! The 36% off lops off a whole $1,001.99 off of the original $2,799.99 price tag. That makes its sale price only $1,798!


Of course, if you want one of the most immersive experiences with those movies or games, you'll want to be able to hear it. With the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar you will get awesome bass boost and wide natural sound allowing for some consumption of amazing sounding audio. Or you could connect it to Bluetooth and just play something from your music library over it to set the mood! It's only $199 right now, down from $279 with a discount of $80 (29% off).


Perhaps you'd rather just curl up with a nice book, or some personalized media. If so, this Fire HD 8 Plus 8" tablet is practically a steal at 50% off. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but the latter can be expanded all the way up to 1TB with a microSD card. This device will run just about all your favorite media apps, has up to 12 hours of battery life, and even supports wireless charging. Taking $55 off its $109.99 price tag means you only pay $54.99 if you grab it soon!

We always look for more deals than just our highlights. So we compiled a list of some of our other favorites. You can check those out below!
