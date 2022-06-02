Amazon Schools Walmart And Best Buy On Handling PS5 Restocks, Scoring One Just Got Easier





If you've been pulling your hair out trying to find a PlayStation 5 in stock since it came out, you're probably running out of follicles by now. Making matters worse, it's not uncommon for restock events to include forced bundles or be hidden behind a membership paywall just for a chance at scoring one before the allotted inventory runs out. There has to be a better way, right? Amazon certainly thinks so.





The online mega retailer that started off as a book store and now sells practically everything imaginable has implemented a long overdue invitation system for the PS5. Instead of following a bunch of Twitter accounts that track restocks or refreshing Amazon's product page in hopes of a lucky (and unlikely) hit, you can simply request an invitation and wait.





Obviously this doesn't solve the shortage, and requesting an invitation doesn't guarantee that you'll score a PS5 . It's still a high-demand item with limited quantities, after all. But it does take the stress out of tracking restocks and then kicking yourself when you arrive too late, or miss a timely Twitter update.





Even better, Amazon isn't putting its restocks behind a membership paywall ( Walmart is hosting a PS5 restock today , but you need to be a paid Walmart+ subscriber). You don't have to be a Prime subscriber, you just need to have a valid account and click the yellow "Request invitation" button on the PS5's product page. If chosen, Amazon will email a special link to that's valid for 72 hours to complete your purchase.







Source: Amazon via TechCrunch







"We work hard every day to provide customers with low prices, vast selection, and fast delivery," Amazon told TechCrunch . "This includes developing a shopping experience where customers can purchase the items they’re interested in without having to worry about bad actors buying and reselling them at a much higher price."





This is Amazon's way of trying to bypass scalpers and bots. As part of the invitation process, Amazon will apparently look at certain factors such as a customer's order history and how long their account has been open. It's not a foolproof method, but in theory it should help weed out the bots.



