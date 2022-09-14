Amazon Reveals Its Lightest Kindle To Date With 2X The Storage, USB-C And Affordable Price
Amazon has announced its latest 6" Kindle device, with a high-resolution display, up to six weeks of battery life, and even more upgrades. There is also a kid friendly version that comes complete with a cover and one year Amazon Kids+ subscription.
The Kindle tablet has been a fan favorite eBook-reader for quite some time. People have loved being able to take their favorite books to the beach, in the car during a long drive, or one of many other use cases it has proven to be great for. Now, the tech giant has announced its next generation of the device, and it is coming with some nice upgrades.
It is being billed as the lightest and smallest Kindle yet. But don't let those smaller specs fool you, because Amazon says it will also be packed with premium features while maintaining an affordable price.
This Kindle has an all new 6", 300 ppi high-resolution display, which is touted as being "glare free." It is said to have three-times more pixels, which translates into "laser-quality text and sharp images that read like paper." For those who love to turn the lights out on their devices, it will also have a Dark mode and adjustable front light.
Kindle and Kindle Kids are both the smallest yet, making it possible to carry them in your pocket and comfortably read with one hand for longer periods of time. With a reported battery life of up to six weeks, forgetting to charge before your trip may no longer be an issue as well. If you do need to charge the device, you will be able to do so via a USB-C port.
The devices will also come with 16GB of storage, which is twice the storage space of previous models. This should allow you to pack thousands of your favorite titles onto one device for your reading pleasure.
If you have a child that loves to read, the Kindle Kids version comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a protective case. This includes the latest hits and award-winning literature made just for kids. They can also switch between reading and listening to audiobooks with a Bluetooth enabled pair of headphones or speakers.
The all-new Kindle has a starting price of $99.99, while the kid's version starts at $119.99. Both versions have a selection of covers to choose from in order to protect your new device and can be pre-ordered starting today.