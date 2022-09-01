The New Kobo Clara 2E Is A Planet Friendly Alternative To Amazon's Paperwhite Reader
Part of the allure of an eReader is the ability to save on the paper it would take to create all the books housed on a single device. So, it only makes sense for a company to build on that by creating a device made out of recyclable plastic. Kobo seems to think so, at least. The company has developed its first eReader to be made with ocean-bound and recycled plastics, the Kobo Clara 2E. This makes it a nice alternative to Amazon's Paperwhite.
The Kobo Clara 2E is a 6" HD E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen with Dark Mode and ComfortLight Pro. It comes with a backlight that allows you to adjust brightness and color temperature in order to reduce any blue light. If you need to finish up a chapter while lying in bed, it should not affect your sleep.
In terms of being an eco-friendly device, the exterior of the device is made with over 85% recycled plastic, including 10% ocean-bound plastic. The company notes that over the course of a year it plans on diverting over 200,000 plastic bottles from the planet's oceans and over a million CDs and DVDs from landfills.
The eReader's waterproofing is another feature that many will love. This will make all those who love to read while taking a soothing bath very happy. The unit is said to meet the requirements of IPX8 rating, which means it should be safe for up to 60 minutes in up to 2 meters of water.
You can choose from a wide selection of things to read from the built-in Kobo Store, as well as the built-in local library borrowing feature. The device comes with 16GB of storage, which should allow for storing up to 12,000 eBooks or 75 Kobo audiobooks. If you enjoy a good audio book, you can connect to a pair of Bluetooth enabled headphones or speaker as well.
You can pre-order the Kobo Clara 2E now for $129 on the company's website. There is also an optional SleepCover for an additional $29.99.