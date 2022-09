The New Kobo Clara 2E Is A Planet Friendly Alternative To Amazon's Paperwhite Reader

If you are in the market for an eco-friendly eReader, the Kobo Clara 2E may fit the bill. It is Kobo's first eReader to be made with ocean-bound and recycled plastic.Part of the allure of an eReader is the ability to save on the paper it would take to create all the books housed on a single device. So, it only makes sense for a company to build on that by creating a device made out of recyclable plastic. Kobo seems to think so, at least. The company has developed its first eReader to be made with ocean-bound and recycled plastics, the Kobo Clara 2E. This makes it a nice alternative to Amazon's Paperwhite The Kobo Clara 2E is a 6" HD E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen with Dark Mode and ComfortLight Pro. It comes with a backlight that allows you to adjust brightness and color temperature in order to reduce any blue light. If you need to finish up a chapter while lying in bed, it should not affect your sleep.In terms of being an eco-friendly device , the exterior of the device is made with over 85% recycled plastic, including 10% ocean-bound plastic. The company notes that over the course of a year it plans on diverting over 200,000 plastic bottles from the planet's oceans and over a million CDs and DVDs from landfills.The eReader's waterproofing is another feature that many will love. This will make all those who love to read while taking a soothing bath very happy. The unit is said to meet the requirements of IPX8 rating, which means it should be safe for up to 60 minutes in up to 2 meters of water.You can choose from a wide selection of things to read from the built-in Kobo Store, as well as the built-in local library borrowing feature. The device comes with 16GB of storage, which should allow for storing up to 12,000 eBooks or 75 Kobo audiobooks. If you enjoy a good audio book, you can connect to a pair of Bluetooth enabled headphones or speaker as well.You can pre-order the Kobo Clara 2E now for $129 on the company's website. There is also an optional SleepCover for an additional $29.99.