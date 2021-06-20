These Red Hot Amazon Prime Day Smart TV Deals Are Available Right Now

Patience might be a virtue, but if you are having a difficult time waiting for Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sales bonanza to kick off, fear not, there are bargains to be had ahead of the big event. Of course, at this point we are only a day away from the annual sales extravaganza. Be that as it may, for those of you are in the market for a television, we have rounded up a handful of discounted sets.





Sony's X91J, an 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Google TV that is on sale for ($501.99 off, save 14 percent). That is a sizable discount—you could tuck the savings away and take your shot at buying an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 with the money, to put it into perspective. The one you see above isthat is on sale for $2,998 at Amazon ($501.99 off, save 14 percent). That is a sizable discount—you could tuck the savings away and take your shot at buying an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 with the money, to put it into perspective.





As for the TV, this is a giant screen built around a massive 85-inch VA panel with full array LED lighting, a native 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR support, and smart functionality served up via Google TV. And with Google Assistant support, you can find movies, TV shows, and music using your voice.



Score An Insignia 24-Inch 720p Fire TV Edition For Just $99.99 At Amazon





24-inch HD 720p Insignia Fire TV Edition set for ($70 off, save 41 percent). Obvious this is in a totally different league than Sony's ginormous 85-inch TV, but it has a friendly price is a good option for anyone looking for smaller screen with smart functionality. At the opposite end of the spectrum sits a super-affordableset for $99.99 at Amazon ($70 off, save 41 percent). Obvious this is in a totally different league than Sony's ginormous 85-inch TV, but it has a friendly price is a good option for anyone looking for smaller screen with smart functionality.





To that end, this is a Fire TV Edition model, which means Amazon's own smart ecosystem is built into it. There is a quad-core CPU and multi-core GPU powering the experience, along with dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and multiple input/output options. And with Alexa support, you can use the included Voice Remote to control TV functions with your voice. Not too shabby for a $99.99 TV.

Save On These LG OLED And Other Smart TV Deals Ahead Of Prime Day 2021





LG's GX 65-inch OLED (2020 model) is on sale for ($200 off, save 9 percent) right now. This is an incredibly thin display that leaves virtually no gap between the TV and wall if you decide to mount it, and still not much of a gap if you use the included feet instead. Looking for a big screen OLED TV instead?is on sale for $2,069.99 at Amazon ($200 off, save 9 percent) right now. This is an incredibly thin display that leaves virtually no gap between the TV and wall if you decide to mount it, and still not much of a gap if you use the included feet instead.





LG's GX 65-inch OLED is one of the better looking TVs on the market, offering excellent image quality in movies, TV shows, and sports. It is also a great choice for watching HDR content and playing games, with its native 120Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and variable refresh rate (this is actually an NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible model).





