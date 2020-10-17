Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Still Live On Great Games, Roku, Echo And AirPods

Amazon 's Prime Day has come and gone, but the deals are still kicking for a little while longer. There is a smattering of products that we have highlighted, so see what you can pick up from the Amazon Prime Day bargain bin leftovers today.

The Roku Family of Products

you can grab it here. If you want to give your TV the smart treatment, look no further than the Roku lineup on sale at Amazon. First is the Roku Express, the cheapest of the lineup at just $21. This is the entry-level Roku item on sale that provides HD media streaming to your TV. It includes an HDMI cable and remote so you can get your foot into the door with smart functionality without breaking the bank. It would be a solid buy for a secondary TV or an older TV you do not want to spend too much on. If this is the route you want to go,

you can do so here. Next up in the Roku family is the Roku Premiere, the second most expensive option we have today. It comes in at $27, and for the extra $6, you get HD, 4K, and HDR streaming to your TV. This also includes an HDMI cable and a simple remote to get you started. If you are looking to go long term with a Roku device, this is the middle-ground between the options, and it provides solid features. If you want to pick it up for $27,

get it here while you can. Finally, we have the Roku Streaming Stick+, the most expensive of the three Roku devices today. Coming in at $37, you get the previous devices' features but with a few extras. As the “Stick” in the name implies, this is an “all-in-one” streaming device of sorts that you plug directly into the TV without needing a cable. This makes setup a little bit easier overall. The remote that comes with the Stick+ is also an upgraded version of the other remotes, with a microphone for search functionality. Finally, this device also has long-range wireless, so you can be a bit further from your WiFi access point. This deal probably won't last, sowhile you can.

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro

get the AirPods here and the AirPods Pro here.

Apple ’s new and old wireless earbud solutions have gone on sale. The older AirPods come in at $129 while the AirPods Pro are priced at $199, making them $30 and $50 off, respectively. The AirPods Pro come with active noise cancellation, water resistance, Qi charging. They do, however, have a slightly shorter battery life, so there are tradeoffs. Ultimately, if you have been holding out on either of these, now may be a good time to buy. If you want to pick either up, you can

Echo Dot 4th Gen

If you are looking to bring Amazon Alexa into your home, Amazon still has some Echo products on sale. Most are back-ordered, but if you want to, you can preorder the Echo Dot 4th gen, which will release on October 22nd. The model we found also comes with an Amazon Smart Plug, so you can control lamps or other devices around your home. It rings up at $59.99 and is a solid starter way to bring smart devices into your home.

preorder here. If you are interested, you can

Gaming





Being stuck inside because of COVID-19 may have you down but playing video games is a great way to pass the time. Amazon still has a few games on sale, and though they are last-gen games, perhaps they will be upgraded to the next generation of consoles once they come out. In any case, from sports to shooters to whatever Civilization VI is, you are covered with the gaming deals below.

Overall, you still have time to grab some excellent deals. Amazon also likely has some left-over deals elsewhere. If you find them, leave a note in the comments and celebrate the finds. Furthermore, let us know if you decided to grab any of these items before they disappeared, and happy deal hunting!