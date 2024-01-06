Apple’s AirPods Pro And Beats Studio Buds Are A Great Deals Up To 33% Off
If you’ve taken on a New Year’s resolution of getting fit or improving your focus, a good addition to your kit would be a solid pair of earbuds. Whether you want to blast some tunes, listen to an audiobook, or just tune out the world, Amazon has some deals that will prepare you with a spiffy new set of earbuds delivered in no time flat.
Leading off the pack of deals today, we have the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) at $189, or 24% off the regular price. These earbuds from Apple are somewhat of a gold standard, featuring Apple’s H2 chip that lends itself to immersive sound and even better noise cancellation than before. Of course, these are also IP54 dust, sweat, and water-resistant, so they can go nearly wherever you go throughout the day. Another neat feature rounding out these earbuds is personalized spatial audio that, with dynamic head tracking, you can listen to songs, shows, and movies in Dolby Atmos.
Next up, we have the more budget-friendly JBL Tune Flex coming in at $59.95, or 40% off the regular price. While these will not likely trade blows with the AirPods, they are still a solid option that might not force you to use the same caution. Furthermore, they also feature active noise cancellation and up to 32 hours of battery life when you use the charging case. These buds have an IPX4 water-resistance rating that can keep them protected from sweat through any workout.
In the hole, we have the bangin’ Beats Studio Buds at $99.95 or 33% off the regular price. These earbuds are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which drives active noise cancellation as well as spatial audio. These, too, are IPX4-rated and have up to 24 hours of battery life with the included charging case. An interesting addition that sets this deal apart is that it comes with six months of Apple Music for free, which can get you bumping tunes quicker.
Closing us out, we have the Echo Buds 2nd Generation at $64.99, which is 46% off the regular rate and making this quite a steal. These Amazon-made earbuds also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as well as audio personalization to make for the best listening experience possible. Further, they support Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant so you can work with whatever virtual assistant you prefer. Of course, they are also IPX4 sweat-resistant and come with a charging case providing up to 15 hours of playtime, which isn’t too shabby.
Beyond what we have listed above, there are a handful of other great deals on earbuds, which you can check out in the list below. If you can snag one of these deals or find one even better, let us know in the comments below.
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $189 (24% off)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) - $99 (23% off)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) - $149.99 (11% off)
- Jabra Elite 8 Active - $159.99 (20% off)
- JBL Tune Flex - $59.95 (40% off)
- Beats Studio Buds - $99.95 (33% off)
- Sony WF-C700N - $85.49 (29% off)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 - $278 (7% off)
- Echo Buds 2nd Generation - $64.99 (46% off)