Amazon Is Discounting Roku And Fire TV Sticks Just In Time For COVID-19 Quarantines





With the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading like wildfire across the glove, many people are turning to leisure activities in their downtime. While many people are simply working from home, others are left with not much to do at all and have found solace in playing video games or binge-watching their favorite television shows.

Amazon is buying in to our "social distancing" protocols with a sale on some popular streaming hardware. Naturally, the online retail giant is discounting its own first-party hardware including the stalwart Fire TV Stick. The Fire TV stick is normally priced at $39.99, but Amazon is currently discounting it by $17 to a low $22.99 with free shipping for Prime subscribers.





If you prefer a streaming stick that supports higher resolutions, the Fire TV Stick 4K is currently priced at $49.99. However, if you use the coupon code 4KFIRETV at checkout, Amazon will take $25 off the price, bringing it down to just $24.99. Given the $2 price difference between the two, going for the superior Fire TV Stick 4K is a no-brainer in our not so humble opinion.

If Amazon's streaming hardware isn't to your liking the ever-popular Roku Streaming Stick+ is available with a $20.99 discount off its normal price, taking it to just $39. The Roku Streaming Stick+ supports 4K display resolutions and HDR10 content.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, shipping times are a bit extended for all three devices. Amazon's first-party hardware is usually available with free same-day shipping or next-day shipping for most customers. But in the Raleigh, NC area, the Fire TV Stick is currently showing Sunday delivery, while the Fire TV Stick 4K is indicating that delivery will occur next Tuesday. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is showing that it’ll be back in stock on April 2nd.