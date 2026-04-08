Amazon Ends Support For Older Kindles, See If Yours Is Affected





Heads up, Amazon is getting ready to abandon several older Kindle e-reader devices and Fire tablets released over a decade ago, long before the introduction of its first color display model . Once Amazon flips the switch, which it plans to do next month, owners of affected models will no longer be able to purchase, borrow, or download new content, the mega online retailer told multiple outlets. There is, however, a silver lining to the planned deprecation.





While owners of affected models will no longer be able to fill their legacy Kindle and Fire devices with new purchases, they will at least retain the ability to load and read content that they have already downloaded. Same goes for apps and services already installed on soon-to-be-abandoned Fire tablets.





It's only a partial silver lining, though, because if there ever arises a need to factory reset an affected Kindle or Fire device, the user will lose the ability to use the gadget altogether.





"Starting May 20, 2026, customers using Kindle and Kindle Fire devices released in 2012 and earlier will no longer be able to purchase, borrow, or download new content via the Kindle Store. If you de-register or factory reset these devices, you will not be able to re-register or use these devices in any way," Amazon stated in an email.





Affected models include...