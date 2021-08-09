Amazon Echo Show Speakers Now $30 Off, AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Fall To Just $129
The Echo Show 5 is currently discounted by $30, which takes its price from $84.99 down to $54.99. The Echo Show has a 5.5-inch display with a 960x480 resolution. This is the second-generation model that launched this year, which means that the onboard camera has been upgraded to 2MP (from 1MP), and it includes a physical privacy shutter.
Alternatively, you can grab the Echo Show 5 Kids for $64.99, which is discounted by $30. As its name implies, the Kids edition includes parental controls to ensure that children aren't watching inappropriate content, and it comes with one year of included Amazon Kids+. Amazon Kids+ provides access to over 15,000 videos, audiobooks, games, and music stations (among other things) that are age-appropriate.
If you'd like an Alexa-powered smart speaker with a bigger display, the Echo Show 8 is also rocking a $30 discount, bringing its price to $99.99. The smart speaker has an 8-inch display with a 1280x800 resolution. It also has a vastly improved camera with a 13MP wide-angle sensor and auto-framing. Like the Echo Show 5, it includes a built-in camera shutter for privacy.
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is discounted by $39 over at B&H Photo in other Amazon hardware news. This means that the security camera now rings up at a low $139.99 with free expedited shipping. Not only does the camera include a Full HD sensor (1920x1080), but it also captures night vision. Flanking the camera are two motion-activated LED floodlights, while the system provides two-way audio and comes equipped with a 105 dB siren to scare off intruders.
Finally, we bring you a stellar deal on Apple's AirPods. While they don't get as much attention as the AirPods Pro with noise cancellation, the regular second-generation AirPods are still decent wireless earbuds. The AirPods with a wireless charging case typically sell for $199.99 or a little less on sale. However, Amazon is currently selling the set at its lowest price ever: $129.98. Unfortunately, Amazon shows the AirPods to be out of stock now. However, you can still order them at the discounted price and get them in a couple of weeks (or sooner, given Amazon's usually excellent inventory control).