Amazon Echo Show Speakers Now $30 Off, AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Fall To Just $129





Amazon is cranking out some excellent discounts on its Echo family of hardware and an insanely good deal on Apple's entry-level AirPods. We've rounded the deals up for you here, so let's dig in, shall we?

The Echo Show 5 is currently discounted by $30, which takes its price from $84.99 down to $54.99. The Echo Show has a 5.5-inch display with a 960x480 resolution. This is the second-generation model that launched this year, which means that the onboard camera has been upgraded to 2MP (from 1MP), and it includes a physical privacy shutter.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Alternatively, you can grab the Echo Show 5 Kids for $64.99, which is discounted by $30. As its name implies, the Kids edition includes parental controls to ensure that children aren't watching inappropriate content, and it comes with one year of included Amazon Kids+. Amazon Kids+ provides access to over 15,000 videos, audiobooks, games, and music stations (among other things) that are age-appropriate.

If you'd like an Alexa-powered smart speaker with a bigger display, the Echo Show 8 is also rocking a $30 discount, bringing its price to $99.99. The smart speaker has an 8-inch display with a 1280x800 resolution. It also has a vastly improved camera with a 13MP wide-angle sensor and auto-framing. Like the Echo Show 5, it includes a built-in camera shutter for privacy.

Amazon Echo Show 8

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is discounted by $39 over at B&H Photo in other Amazon hardware news. This means that the security camera now rings up at a low $139.99 with free expedited shipping. Not only does the camera include a Full HD sensor (1920x1080), but it also captures night vision. Flanking the camera are two motion-activated LED floodlights, while the system provides two-way audio and comes equipped with a 105 dB siren to scare off intruders.





Finally, we bring you a stellar deal on Apple's AirPods. While they don't get as much attention as the AirPods Pro with noise cancellation, the regular second-generation AirPods are still decent wireless earbuds. The AirPods with a wireless charging case typically sell for $199.99 or a little less on sale. However, Amazon is currently selling the set at its lowest price ever: $129.98. Unfortunately, Amazon shows the AirPods to be out of stock now. However, you can still order them at the discounted price and get them in a couple of weeks (or sooner, given Amazon's usually excellent inventory control).





Be sure to take advantage of these deals ASAP before the sale prices end (which is probably even more true for the AirPods and Ring Spotlight Cam deals).