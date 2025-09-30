Amazon Prime Day Savings Arrive Early With Echo Show, Pop Dot & Deals Up To 39% Off

Amazon is getting a jump on its upcoming Prime Big Deal Days
sales event with some early discounts on its Echo Pop, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show smart speakers and displays. The event kicks off Tuesday, October 7 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs through October 8, but deals on hardware and other products are arriving early, in case you don't want to wait around.
Amazon Echo Pop
One of the bigger discounts on the four aforementioned Echo devices applies to Amazon's Echo Pop speaker (newest model)
, which is on sale for a low $24.99 (38% off)
. That's not an all-time low price, but the current price is the lowest it's hit since the beginning of the year.
Amazon's compact Echo Pop is its smallest speaker with Alexa support (it also supports Eero), measuring 3.9 (W) by 3.3 (D) by 3.6 (H) inches.
We haven't tested the Echo Pop, but Amazon claims the device's 1.95-inch front-firing speaker delivers full sound and is great for bedrooms and small spaces in general. It's also available in a variety of color options at this discounted price.
Amazon Echo Dot
If you want a bit more punch and a few more features, Amazon's Echo Dot (newest model) speaker
is also on sale, priced at $34.99 right now (30% off)
. Here again, this is the latest version and you can choose from a few different color options.
Color options aside, the latest version of the Echo Dot sports a smaller 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, but according to Amazon, it delivers "big vibrant sound" along with 360-degree audio by way of its spherical design. It's also relatively compact measuring 3.9 (W) by 3.9 (D) by 3.5 (H) inches, and supports both Alexa and Eero.
Beyond the audio quality, additional upgrades to the Echo Dot compared to the Echo Spot include motion detection and a temperature sensor.
Amazon Echo Spot
For anyone wanting a smart speaker with a built-in display to double as a clock, Amazon's Echo Spot (newest model)
is worth looking into, especially with it now being on sale for $49.99 (38% off)
. As with the other two Echo speakers, it's not an all-time low price, but it is down to the cheapest it's been all year. And for context, it's only $5 more than its record low, which it last hit during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales season.
This is basically an alarm clock for the modern era. It's equipped with the same 1.73-inch front-firing speaker as the Echo Dot, but adds a 2.83-inch display with a 320x240 resolution. It also features Alexa and Eero support and has motion detection, but lacks a temperature sensor.
Amazon Echo Show
Last but not least, the biggest discount of the bunch applies to the Amazon Echo Show (newest model)
, which is marked down to $54.99 (39% off)
. This is the biggest and boldest of the bunch, and is more of a smart display than a smart speaker.
While it's first and a foremost a smart display, it does pack a 1.7-inch speaker inside. The star of the Show, however, is the 5.5-inch display with a 960x480 resolution. There's also a 2-megapixel camera for video calls, as well as to check in on family members and pets, which is a neat perk.