Forget Prime Day: Amazon Drops Nothing Phone 3 To $599, Galaxy S26 To $785





Amazon's next big Prime Day sales event is just a few days away, but if you are in need of a new smartphone and want to go with an Android handset, there are deals to be had before the bargains bonanza kicks off. Both the Nothing Phone (3) and Samsung's Galaxy S26 are back down to all-time low prices ahead of Tuesday's Prime Day kickoff.

Nothing Phone (3) Is 25% Off Ahead Of Prime Day





Nothing Phone (3) is arguably the more interesting deal, and also the less expensive with it being marked down to $599 at Amazon (25% off, save $200). The only other time it sold for this low was a brief dip towards the end of March and into early April. And for the past several weeks, it has been selling for the full $799 MSRP at Amazon. Of the two Android phones, theis arguably the more interesting deal, and also the less expensive with it being marked down to. The only other time it sold for this low was a brief dip towards the end of March and into early April. And for the past several weeks, it has been selling for the full $799 MSRP at Amazon.





Nothing bills its Phone (3) as its "first true flagship phone." Compared to other flagship Android handsets, the Phone (3) is more on the higher end of the mid-range spectrum, and that is not a bad thing, especially at this aggressive price.





The Phone (3) sports a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, adaptive 30-120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of brightness, and Ultra HDR support. It also features a four-side uniform bezel for up to a 92.89% screen-to-body ratio.









It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 silicon, a powerful chip despite not being a flagship SoC. It also comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, or you can snag the 16GB+512GB configuration for $699 at Amazon (22% off, save $200). Just use the same link and select the higher-end config.





For taking photos, both configs boast a "pro-grade camera system" with three 50-megapixel cameras on the back and another 50MP camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Is $100 Off









Samsung Galaxy S26, which is on sale for $785 at Amazon (13% off, save $114.99). The caveat is that you have to opt for the Sky Blue colorway, otherwise the price is $790 (12% off, save $109.99) for the Cobalt Violet color and $799.99 (11% off, save $100) for the Black and White color options. More in line with a true flagship, there is the, which is on sale for. The caveat is that you have to opt for the Sky Blue colorway, otherwise the price isfor the Cobalt Violet color andfor the Black and White color options.





Still, it is a solid deal. The Galaxy S26 is built around a 6.3-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 2340x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 2600 nits of brightness.





This one is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 12GB of memory, and as configured here, 128GB of onboard storage.





For camera duties, there is a 12MP wide-angle lens on the front and three cameras on the back, including a 50MP wide-angle main shooter, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide.



