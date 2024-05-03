CATEGORIES
Amazon Serves Up Sweet Deals On Logitch And Roccat Gaming Mice, MacBooks And More

by Paul LillyFriday, May 03, 2024, 10:14 AM EDT
Koccat Kone Air wireless gaming mouse with the top popped off.
The weekend is finally here but before you pour yourself a drink and fire up the grill, do yourself a solid and check out what Amazon's offering at a discount. We did some browsing and found several enticing deals, with some markdowns topping 50% off the MSRP. Additionally, one of the items that's on sale could become a collector's item of sorts.

That would be the Roccat Kone Air wireless gaming mouse—it's marked down to $24.99 at Amazon (save $25). How is that a potential collector's item? Turtle Beach acquired Roccat back in 2019 for around $19 million, then last week the company put the word out that it has decided to retire the Roccat brand.

"We want to bring a greater level of integration to our family of products across console, PC and simulation. We felt that time and resources would be best spent focusing under a single brand and creating a range of products that matter most to gamers," Turtle Beach states on a related FAQ page.

"While we’ll be retiring the Roccat brand, many of its iconic product lines like the Vulcan, Kone, Burst and Sense will transition under the Turtle Beach brand. Our commitment to PC products remains as strong as ever and we have several ground-breaking new products to introduce as well as Turtle Beach-branded versions of popular existing Roccat products sticking around," Turtle Beach added.

So there you have it. Outside of all that, the Kone Air is a wireless rodent with a 19K DPI sensor, double-injected rubber side grips, 17 programmable buttons (with Titan optical switches on the main clickers rated for 100 million clicks), and up to 800 hours of battery life served by AA batteries.

Angled render of Logitech's G502 Hero gaming mouse.

If the Kone Air isn't your cup of tea, you can also score the legendary Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse for a deep discount—it's marked down to $34.99 at Amazon (save $45), which is 56% below the MSRP. That's a great price for what many consider to be the one of the best gaming mice in town (if not the best).

This one is a wired mouse with Logitech's Hero 25K sensor (25,600 DPI). It also features 11 programmable buttons, adjustable weights, RGB lighting, and onboard memory to save your custom settings. Additionally, it rocks a free-spinning scroll wheel that this author absolutely adores—makes it a breeze to quickly scroll through long webpages, and you can toggle it to move in a more traditional stepped fashion with the click of a button.

2024 M3 Apple MacBook Air.

Moving away from gaming mice, Apple's 2024 MacBook Air (13.6-inch, M3) is on sale for $999 at Amazon (save $100). This is the latest model and will probably remain that way for a bit longer, as Apple is expected to introduce its upcoming M4 silicon in a new round of iPad tablets first, followed by a MacBook Pro refresh later this year.

The M3 is a powerful and efficient slice of custom silicon. It's flanked by 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage in this configuration, which is the baseline. Granted, it's hard to get excited about 8GB of RAM, especially when sharing resources, but it'll do if you're mostly sticking to basic computing chores. Otherwise, you can snag an M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $1,447.99 (save $51.01).

Here are some more deals...
