Amazon Deals LG's 42" C4 OLED For A Record Low Price, Use It As A Gaming Monitor





Amazon is offering the best deal to date on one of the most popular OLED TVs on the market, that being LG's excellent OLED Evo C4. One of the reasons why it's in such high demand is because it continues LG's efforts to blend excellent visuals and processing with features that are desirable to gamers, including full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports.





LG's 42-inch OLED Evo C4 TV for $699 at Amazon (and also at Best Buy). That's a 20% discount over the current list/street price, and $800 below LG's, uh, optimistic MSRP of $1,499.99. Yeah folks, don't ever pay that much for a 42-inch OLED, no matter how good it might be. The smallest variant has been somewhat pricey and while it's still not dirt cheap, you can scorefor(and also at). That's a 20% discount over the current list/street price, and $800 below LG's, uh, optimistic MSRP of $1,499.99. Yeah folks, don't ever pay that much for a 42-inch OLED, no matter how good it might be.





At $699 though, the 42-inch OLED Evo C4 becomes an intriguing option. If you're looking for a modest-sized TV that is the polar opposite of a hulking 100-inch class model, then this could fit the bill. Alternatively, you could employ this as a rather larger gaming monitor.





Speaking to its gaming prowess, the display gurus at Rtings rated it an 8.6 (out of 10) for gaming, and 9.3 for its Game Mode responsiveness. This is a 4K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate, it supports both FreeSync and G-SYNC, and it further taps into the amenities of HDMI 2.1 with an auto low latency mode (ALLM).





Too small for your liking? Here's the current street pricing the bigger models...