Amazon Deals LG's 42" C4 OLED For A Record Low Price, Use It As A Gaming Monitor

Amazon is offering the best deal to date on one of the most popular OLED TVs on the market, that being LG's excellent OLED Evo C4. One of the reasons why it's in such high demand is because it continues LG's efforts to blend excellent visuals and processing with features that are desirable to gamers, including full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports.
The smallest variant has been somewhat pricey and while it's still not dirt cheap, you can score LG's 42-inch OLED Evo C4 TV
for $699 at Amazon
(and also at Best Buy
). That's a 20% discount over the current list/street price, and $800 below LG's, uh, optimistic
MSRP of $1,499.99. Yeah folks, don't ever pay that much for a 42-inch OLED, no matter how good it might be.
At $699 though, the 42-inch OLED Evo C4 becomes an intriguing option. If you're looking for a modest-sized TV that is the polar opposite of a hulking 100-inch class model, then this could fit the bill. Alternatively, you could employ this as a rather larger gaming monitor.
Speaking to its gaming prowess, the display gurus at Rtings rated it an 8.6
(out of 10) for gaming, and 9.3 for its Game Mode responsiveness. This is a 4K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate, it supports both FreeSync and G-SYNC, and it further taps into the amenities of HDMI 2.1 with an auto low latency mode (ALLM).
Too small for your liking? Here's the current street pricing the bigger models...
None of those are discounted, but they're still relatively good deals with the newer C5 models
pushing down prices on the C4 series. The 65-inch and 77-inch models especially stand out as offering decent bangs for your buck, if you're looking to go on the bigger side.
If you'd prefer to step up to the latest C5 lineup, some of those are on sale. A lot of the specs are the same (4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, FreeSync and G-SYNC support, and so forth), though the C5 does get a little brighter and features a newer SoC (Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8) with some AI features.
Here's how current pricing shakes out...