LG Reveals C5 And G5 OLED TV Pricing With Preorder Bonus Offers

by Paul LillyWednesday, March 12, 2025, 10:47 AM EDT
Angled render of LG's C5 OLED TV on a wall in a living room.
LG's fancy new 2025 model C5 and G5 OLED televisions are coming to retail soon and they're available to preorder right now. These are likely to be highly sought-after models, at least for anyone not planning to plunk down $60K for LG's wild see-through wireless 4K OLED.

At this point, the company's OLED lineup—particularly its C-class and G-class—practically sells itself. To sweeten the deal, however, LG is offering a couple of preorder bonus offers. One of the choice between free wall mounting (a $164.99 value) or professional setup on a stand ($49.99 value, TV stand not included), and the other is "up to $200 savings on select LG soundbars."

Both are selectable options on LG's product page (you have to order directly from LG for these offers), though the soundbar discount is not obvious. That's because LG is offering several models, and you only see the exact savings after adding it to your cart. To save you some time, the $200 discount applies to the S95TR and SC96 soundbar systems. Other offers include $50 off the S70TY or $100 of the S80TR soundbar setups.

Some of the soundbars are on sale, too, so you can stack the savings. The 3.1.3-channel SC9S with Dolby Atmos, for example, is $470 below MSRP at $529.99. The added $200 bundle discount brings the cost down to $229.99. You can also add multiple soundbars for multiple discounts, though not many people are likely to go that route.

LG's G4 OLED TV on a wall in a living room.

The new OLED TVs are the real draw, though. LG has built a solid reputation for its mid-range and high-end OLED TVs, including with gamers (HDMI 2.1 connectivity and low input lag are staples of LG's C and G models). For this round, LG's latest OLED models are powered by its Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 silicon. According to LG, the OLED evo G5 series gets a 45% bump in brightness compared to the previous generation. The G5 series also features up to a 165Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC support.

Meanwhile, the OLED evo C5 series is powered by LG's Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 chip, with a 144Hz refresh rate and the same FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC support. It's also purportedly brighter than the last-gen model, though LG doesn't say by how much.

Other differences purportedly include the panel type—reports around the web suggest the G5 leaves behind Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology that was employed in the previous generation G4 model. The G4 also lacks a stand, and is more expensive than the C5.

Size options and pricing break down as follows...
  • 55-inch LG G5 OLED: $2,499.99
  • 65-inch LG G5 OLED: $3,399.99
  • 77-inch LG G5 OLED: $4,499.99
  • 83-inch LG G5 OLED: $6,499.99
  • 97-inch LG G5 OLED: $24,999.99

  • 42-inch LG C5 OLED: $1,399.99
  • 48-inch LG C5 OLED: $1,599.99
  • 55-inch LG C5 OLED: $1,999.99
  • 65-inch LG C5 OLED: $2,699.99
  • 77-inch LG C5 OLED: $3,699.99
  • 83-inch LG C5 OLED: $5,399.99
You can preorder the C5 and G5 direct from LG, with wider availability expected soon.

Alternatively, you can find some great discounts on previous generation OLED models. For example, you can score LG's 83-inch C4 OLED for $3,296.99 at Amazon, the 77-inch C4 model for $2,196.99, and the 65-inch C4 model for $1,496.99 (among other size options).
