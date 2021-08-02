Amazon Will Give You Store Credit For Your Biometric Palm Print In Slightly Creepy Promo
What is the lowest amount you would sell your palm print for to a third-party? Amazon is offering $10 in promotional credit to anyone who scans their palm print at a checkout-free store and links it to their Amazon account.
In late 2020, the company introduced “Amazon One” as a “free, contactless service that lets you use your palm to pay, enter, or identify yourself.” This works because palm prints are like fingerprints in that everyone’s print is unique. As such, the palm prints can be scanned using Amazon’s “proprietary imaging and computer vision algorithms” to capture an image that is then tied to a user’s Amazon account.
While this could save time in stores or at events while also being COVID-safe, allowing Amazon to collect your palm print is cause for at least some concern. First and foremost, the company has been oddly pushy about biometrics in the past, like when Amazon wanted delivery drivers to agree to biometric surveillance. Beyond this, the company has a not-so-great track record of keeping data secure, provided it is not being sold outright.
The idea of biometrics is not a new one, and it is used heavily by consumer electronics companies like Google and Apple. Apple, however, stores a customer's biometric data (Touch ID, Face ID) in a secure enclave on-device and doesn't upload it to the cloud. As a result, that personal data is not accessible to Apple. That is not the case with the palm print data that Amazon gathers, as it is stored in the cloud. This difference in how customer data is handled is why people are perhaps more leery of Amazon's motives. Tell us what you think in the comments below. Is your palm print worth $10 to spend on Amazon?
(Amazon Credit Image Courtesy of TechCrunch)