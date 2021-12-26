Amazon Boxing Day Deals Bring Samsung Monitors, SSDs, Buds And More Up To 45 Percent Off





Did you score an Amazon gift card for Christmas? Either way, now is a great time to peruse the online retailer for discounted hardware because the deals are in full force for Boxing Day. While traditionally a shopping holiday in the United Kingdom, retailers rarely miss an opportunity to hold a sales even in US, and this one is no exception. As such, we've rounded up a collection of bargains on monitors, solid state drives, and other miscellaneous items.

Save Big On Monitors From Samsung, LG, And Others





Samsung monitor (LS32A700NWNXZA) with a 4K resolution and HDR10 support for (save $100). Long gone are the days when 4K monitors commanded a king's ransom. Sure, some of them still do, but there are also more affordable models on the market, especially if you can catch one on sale. And you can right now—shown above is a 32-inchwith a 4K resolution and HDR10 support for $299.99 at Amazon (save $100).





It has a 60Hz refresh so it's not built for competitive gaming, but it does serve up loads of on-screen real estate in a sizable 32-inch package. The monitor also features a "3-sided borderless slim" design, so there's more screen and less bulk.









Samsung Odyssey G9 is your ticket. This 49-inch beauty is on sale for (save $400) and is a dream monitor for gaming and productivity alike, due to its ultra-expansive form factor.

If you have a bigger budget and want to go wide—really wide—theis your ticket. This 49-inch beauty is on sale for $999.99 at Amazon (save $400) and is a dream monitor for gaming and productivity alike, due to its ultra-expansive form factor.





You're looking at a 5120x1440 resolution (32:9 aspect ratio) with a fast 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, so it has the speed and responsiveness for gaming. This is also a FreeSync Premium Pro display that has been certified as G-Sync Compatible, so it can match the refresh rate to your GPU whether you're rocking and AMD or NVIDIA graphics card.





Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for (save $200). The specs and features are similar, except the Neo brings mini LED lighting to the ultra-wide screen party. Really though, the Neo variant puts into perspective what a great price the non-Neo model is selling for right now. If you really want to go bonkers, there's the newerfor $2,299.99 at Amazon (save $200). The specs and features are similar, except the Neo brings mini LED lighting to the ultra-wide screen party. Really though, the Neo variant puts into perspective what a great price the non-Neo model is selling for right now.





Here are some other monitor deals...