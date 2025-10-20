Amazon Is Blowing Out Apple AirPods Pros And iPads At Near Record Lows





Fall is a perfect to go Apple picking, especially with Amazon serving up lots of great deals on a variety of hardware. Need a new set of earbuds with active noise cancellation? How about a tablet or a laptop? Whatever the case, if it's an Apple product, there's a good chance it's on sale right now, with juicy discounts as high as 32% off the MSRP.





Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99 at Amazon (32% off). That's a $79.01 discount over the MSRP. Part of the reason it's discounted as such is because Apple recently introduced the AirPods Pro 3. As such, the AirPods Pro 2 is officially a last-generation product, though still an excellent one—they've been my main earbuds since they came out.





While Apple claims its doubled the ANC performance of its newest model, ANC works really well on the AirPods Pro 2. So well, in fact, that I have to be mindful when walking on roadways with no sidewalks, as cars have a tendency to sneak up on me if using ANC.





The earbuds are also comfortable for long listening sessions and sound fantastic to boot. That said, if you're more interested in the AirPods Pro 3, you can order them for $249 at Amazon.













Apple's 11-inch iPad (128GB) is on sale for $299 (14% off), which amounts to a $50 discount over MSRP. This is the latest-generation model of Apple's base iPad powered by a custom A16 system-on-chip. If you're looking for a somewhat affordable tablet,is on sale for, which amounts to a $50 discount over MSRP. This is the latest-generation model of Apple's base iPad powered by a custom A16 system-on-chip.





It's not as fancy as Apple's M-series silicon (culminating with the recently introduced M5 ), but it's capable enough for general purpose slate. It features a 5-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. However, note that the base iPad does not support Apple Intelligence.





Other features here include 12-megapixel cameras on the front and back (one each), a Touch ID button, a USB-C connector, landscape stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and support for Apple Pencil (USB-C and 1st generation).





