Amazon’s Huge Weekend Deal Blitz Includes A Deep 61% Lenovo Laptop Discount

by Nathan OrdSaturday, April 29, 2023, 01:03 PM EDT
As the summer begins to heat up, so too are deals on Amazon. Between laptops, desktop PCs, and TVs, there is sure to be something on sale for any techy, and we’ve compiled some stellar deals for you to look at below.

Kicking things off, we have the 15.6” Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3, which comes in at $388, or 60% off the regular price. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 and is coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. While this laptop will not do much for gaming, it could certainly be a solid office device to do homework, pay the bills, or enjoy Netflix.

Behind that laptop, we have a few TV deals to set you up for the baseball season, which is now hitting its stride. Toshiba and Hisense have TVs at 42% off the regular price, with the 50” 4K Toshiba C350 coming in at $249.99 and the 50” 4K Hisense Class R6 at $259.99. Insignia also has a Class F30 50” 4K TV on sale at $229.99, 43% off the regular price. All these TVs have smart capabilities and a pretty good overall feature set for more budget boxes, making them great for the home, dorm, or cave.

Sticking to displays but shrinking, Amazon has a couple of gaming monitors up for grabs at decent discounts. Starting here, we have the Dell S3422DWG, a 34” curved 1440p 144Hz display that comes in at $426.87, or 15% off the regular price. This ultrawide features AMD FreeSync, a 2ms G2G response time, and a slew of connectivity options. ASUS also has a sweet monitor on sale with the TUF Gaming 28” 4K display, which is down to $599.00 or 20% off. This one is a G-Sync compatible/FreeSync Premium enabled 144Hz IPS display with a 1ms response time, making it great for gaming.

Switching gears, we also found a Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch4 Classic on sale at $179.99 or a whipping 58% off retail price. While this isn’t the newest watch from Samsung, it is still well-equipped and would be a great addition to a smart wardrobe. Alternatively, you could trade this in toward a Galaxy Smartwatch 5, which might not be a bad way to go as well.

Beyond these deals, there are a number of others, like desktop PCs or earbuds, which you can check out in the list below among the ones we mentioned:
If you managed to snag any of those, let us know in the comments or if you found another great deal on Amazon, and happy deal hunting!
