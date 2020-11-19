Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals Start 11/20 With Killer Deals On Echo, Fire Tablets, Smart TVs And More



Whoever buys the most stuff wins, right? Maybe not (definitely not), but if 2020 taught us anything at all, it's that the world is probably going to end soon anyway, so you might as well splurge. This is the best time of the year to do that, incidentally, with Black Friday right around the corner. As in, tomorrow. Say what now? The official Black Friday date is still over a week away, sure, but Amazon today announced it will begin serving up Black Friday deals tomorrow, November 20. Buckle up.





According to the announcement, these "epic deals" will run through November 27, which is the actual Black Friday. But who are we kidding? Black Friday has become a season of savings, and I'm willing to bet there will be a sales bonanza that lasts into December, and probably longer. That said, there are some specific bargains Amazon has on tap for tomorrow.





Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle, which will be (down from $289.98). It's a solid pairing, a the Echo Show 5 lets you see who is at the door, so you know whether to answer it (parcel delivery, food delivery, and so forth) or ignore whoever it is (salesman, in-laws, etc). One of them is thebundle, which will be marked down to $149.99 (down from $289.98). It's a solid pairing, a the Echo Show 5 lets you see who is at the door, so you know whether to answer it (parcel delivery, food delivery, and so forth) or ignore whoever it is (salesman, in-laws, etc).





Some other discounted Amazon hardware of note includes...