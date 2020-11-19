CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyThursday, November 19, 2020, 02:58 PM EDT

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals Start 11/20 With Killer Deals On Echo, Fire Tablets, Smart TVs And More

Whoever buys the most stuff wins, right? Maybe not (definitely not), but if 2020 taught us anything at all, it's that the world is probably going to end soon anyway, so you might as well splurge. This is the best time of the year to do that, incidentally, with Black Friday right around the corner. As in, tomorrow. Say what now? The official Black Friday date is still over a week away, sure, but Amazon today announced it will begin serving up Black Friday deals tomorrow, November 20. Buckle up.

According to the announcement, these "epic deals" will run through November 27, which is the actual Black Friday. But who are we kidding? Black Friday has become a season of savings, and I'm willing to bet there will be a sales bonanza that lasts into December, and probably longer. That said, there are some specific bargains Amazon has on tap for tomorrow.

One of them is the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle, which will be marked down to $149.99 (down from $289.98). It's a solid pairing, a the Echo Show 5 lets you see who is at the door, so you know whether to answer it (parcel delivery, food delivery, and so forth) or ignore whoever it is (salesman, in-laws, etc).

Some other discounted Amazon hardware of note includes...
It's no surprise that Amazon's own hardware devices will be discounted for the Black Friday event, but so will a whole bunch of other stuff. Deals span a wealth of categories, including fashion, toys and games, beauty and personal care, household appliances and home improvement, lawn care, and more.


There will be plenty of third-party electronics and software marked down as well.

Keep An Eye On This Amazon Deals Space Tomorrow

Some of the highlights include...
  • Save up to 50 percent on Olympus cameras
  • Save up to 33 percent on Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones
  • Save up to 50 percent on Skullcandy Indy True and XT earbuds
  • Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Element
  • Save $50 on Microsoft Office Home and Student
  • Save up to 25 percent on select PlayStation subscriptions
  • Save up to $10 on select Xbox One controllers
  • Save up to 50 percent on Square Enix games
  • Save 16 percent on Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Save $15 on Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months
  • Save up to 25 percent on TVs 75 inches and larger
  • Save up to 30 percent off Wireless Chargers and Accessories
Amazon is also offering an extended returns window. Most items shipped between now and December 31, 2020 can be returned for no charge through January 2021.

As we do every year, we will be tracking the better deals, so be sure to bookmark us here at HotHardware and check back often!

