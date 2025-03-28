Amazon Deals Ryzen 5 9600X, LG UltraGear 144Hz Gaming Monitor At Record Low Prices





Amazon is in the midst of its Big Spring Sale event, which started earlier this week on Tuesday, March 25 and runs through Monday, March 31. There are some tantalizing deals to be had, including record low prices for things like the latest-generation PC processors and gaming monitors with reasonably fast refresh rates, along with a wide assortment of other items.





AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X, which is marked down to $221.37 (save $57.63). That amounts to a 21% savings over the MSRP, but more importantly, it represents a new low price. Not by a ton—it's been selling for $230 to $250 for the past several weeks—but it's always nice when a product falls to a record low, which is the case here. One item that caught our eye is, which is marked down to. That amounts to a 21% savings over the MSRP, but more importantly, it represents a new low price. Not by a ton—it's been selling for $230 to $250 for the past several weeks—but it's always nice when a product falls to a record low, which is the case here.





We have lots of benchmarks and commentary available in our combo Ryzen 6 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X review . The short version is, both options are solid midrange chips based on AMD's latest-generation Zen 5 architecture, offering "significantly more performance than their Ryzen 7000-series predecessors with single and lightly-threaded workloads" (if you don't mind us quoting ourselves). They both also outpace their predecessors in multi-threaded and gaming workloads.





As for the base specs, the Ryzen 5 9600X is a 6-core/12-thread processor with a 3.9GHz base clock, up to a 5.4GHz boost clock, and 32MB of L3 cache wrapped in a 65W default TDP package.













Ryzen 7 9700X is on sale for $289 at Amazon (save $70). The discount isn't as exciting (it's been streeting for around the same price for a while now, and this isn't a Big Spring Sale item), but you do get more cores/threads and a higher max boost clock for a bit more money—the 9700X is an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 3.8GHz base clock and up to a 5.5GHz boost clock. The L3 cache (32MB) and TDP (65W) are the same as the 9600X. If you want a bit more performance, theis on sale for. The discount isn't as exciting (it's been streeting for around the same price for a while now, and this isn't a Big Spring Sale item), but you do get more cores/threads and a higher max boost clock for a bit more money—the 9700X is an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 3.8GHz base clock and up to a 5.5GHz boost clock. The L3 cache (32MB) and TDP (65W) are the same as the 9600X.













LG's 27-incn UltraGear monitor (27GL83A-B), which is on sale for $179.99 at Amazon (save $120). It's a highly-touted display (4.5-star rating out of over 12,400 user reviews) build around an IPS panel with a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time. Another Big Spring Sale item that's been reduced to a record low price is, which is on sale for. It's a highly-touted display (4.5-star rating out of over 12,400 user reviews) build around an IPS panel with a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time.





It's also a FreeSync Premium monitor with certified G-SYNC compatibility to keep the action smooth and tear-free, and HDR10 support as well. Beyond that, it's a fairly basic gaming monitor, but still offers a strong bang-for-buck proposition if you're in the market for a 1440p display.





Here are a few more deals worth checking out...