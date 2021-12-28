Amazon Alexa Shockingly Issues Potentially Lethal Challenge To A 10-Year-Old





Kristin Livdahl posted on her Twitter feed that when her daughter asked Alexa on their Amazon Echo device for a challenge, Alexa responded with plugging a charger halfway into a wall outlet and then placing a penny on the exposed prongs. Yes, you read that right.





The mother was shocked to say the least, as were those who responded to the post (and so are we, quite frankly). One person responded by saying, "There is literally no reason to have an 'Alexa' in your house. This should tell you that if it wasn't already obvious." Others felt the need to tell the mother her daughter should be doing other things with her time: "You should hopefully have something nice for your kid to do. Like science projects. Something that won't hurt them...".







