Amazon's AI-Powered Fire HD 8 Tablets Get A RAM Boost And Prime Day Deals





Amazon has announced a refreshed Fire HD 8 tablet with some key upgrades over its predecessor, and also a massive early discount ahead of the retailer's upcoming Prime Big Deals Days event, a two-day sales affair that runs through October 8-9, 2024 (next week). Looked at from afar, the retooled tablet with its introductory discount looks like one of the best buys in the tablet space.





Fire HD 8 tablet for $54.99. That's a $45 savings and 45% discount (whichever metric you prefer) over its MSRP. According to Amazon, that price will remain in effect until October 9 (presumably until the Prime Big Deals Days event ends). Let's start with the price—Amazon is selling its new. That's a $45 savings and 45% discount (whichever metric you prefer) over its MSRP. According to Amazon, that price will remain in effect until October 9 (presumably until the Prime Big Deals Days event ends).





Of course, there are different SKUs at various price points. Here are the options...