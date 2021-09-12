Amazon Fire TV Stick Fire Sale Deals Get You Streamers For As Low As $22 On Game Day
Having a smart TV or streaming device in your home is nearly essential equipment these days, especially if you are looking to keep up with the plethora of content from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and other networks. However, you do not have to break the bank to have this capability, thanks to some stellar Fire TV Stick deals on Amazon.
Fire TV Stick Lite – The Baby Fire Stickgrab right here.
Fire TV Stick 4K – The Current Heavyweight Champon Amazon at $34.99 for a limited time.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max – The Up and Comer
Also, a new feature called “Live View Picture-In-Picture” will allow users to see security cameras, check the weather, or dim the lights, all without leaving the content on screen. Though this device is not quite released, when it becomes available on October 7th for $54.99, it should be a solid deal that you can check out at Amazon right here.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K – The New Ultimate
Besides this, the Omni family also features Hands-Free Alexa functionality and two-way video calling with Alexa communications. So if you wanted, you could plug in a webcam and start a Zoom call from the TV, which is great for keeping in touch with the family or business meetings alike. In any event, the Omni family starts at $409.99 for a 43” display and goes up to a 75” display at $1,099.99. If any of these TVs sound like a good deal, they will be released on October 27th, but you can preorder them on Amazon now.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K – Exchanging Features for CashHDR 10 and HLG, but you end up losing the hands-free Alexa feature as well as two-way video communications.
Also, you can only get the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K in sizes up to 55”, but all of these tradeoffs will save you some coin. The 43” Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K starts at $369.99 and the top-end 55” model will run you $519.99. If you are interested in this tier of TV, it is available on Amazon for preorder today.