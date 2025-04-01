Amazfit Bib 6 Smartwatch Launches With Big Upgrades At A Wonderfully Low Price





Leading wearable manufacturer Amazfit has launched the Amazfit 6 smartwatch. The latest iteration of the Bip lineup features a rich 1.97-inch AMOLED, two week battery life, a suite of health, sleep, and heart rate monitoring capabilities, an AI-powered fitness coach, and even offline maps for navigation off the beaten path. These all come in a beautifully made aluminum alloy body with 5 ATM water resistance. Considering the packed feature set, you may be surprised that the Bip 6 is selling for less than the already-impressive Bip 5.





In a tech landscape where many successor models merely seem like refreshes (we're looking at you, Apple and Samsung ), along comes something like Amazfit's Bip 6 that gives us hope. Where the Bip 5 came with a 1.91-inch LCD touchscreen, 10 days better life (via a 300 mAh battery), four satellite positioning capability, and $90 MSRP, the Bip 6 completely changes the script.













The new watch swaps out the TFT display with a larger 1.97-inch AMOLED with 302 ppi, 2,000 nits max, and an ambient light sensor. Colors are punchy and visibility is quite good under direct sunlight. Endurance has been bumped to 14 days, although do note that in both the Bip 5's and 6's case, battery life is factory rated. Under average use, expect closer to six to seven days for the Bip 6.





While the new watch doesn't have dual-frequency GPS (that's reserved for more sports-oriented models like the Cheetah), there's now capability for five satellite GNSS positioning. This includes GPS (US), QZSS (Japan), BEIDOU (China), GALILEO (EU), and GLONASS (Russia), which increases tracking availability and redundancy. Amazfit also has the latest version of the BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor suite to not only capture sleep, readiness, heart rate, menstrual cycle, SpO2, stress, and AFib, it can track more than 140 sports modes (including HYROX, smart strength training, etc.).





Even if the ZeppOS-powered Bip 6 doesn't offer third-party app support like WatchOS and Wear OS devices, the watch rocks some nice mod-cons as well, such as the ability to make and receive calls, reply to texts, control iPhone cameras, and receive app notifications/reminders.





Not to be outdone, the watch pairs with the Zepp app , which has definitely become one polished and refined UX. One of the newest and arguably most useful features is food logging, similar to MyFitnessPal. Users can log food they eat by taking pictures and the app will automatically upload relevant nutritional data.



