Amateur Telescopes Can Track A Massive Asteroid Hurtling Past Earth This Weekend





The asteroid will reach its closest point at 6:14 a.m. EST on Saturday, cruising at nearly nine kilometers per second. It will pass at a distance of approximately 2,560,000 kilometers (1.5 million miles) from Earth, or just under seven times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. While a rock of this size safely passes this close only once every few years, this event gives experts a chance to refine data, map its shape, and test defensive monitoring networks.





Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (152637) 1997 NC1 on 13 June 2026. (Credit: The Virtual Telescope Project)



However, there is one catch: a waxing gibbous moon will be glowing nearby, which could challenge viewers trying to track the slow-moving point of light. Success will rely on finding a viewing spot far from city lights, allowing eyes to adjust fully to the darkness, and using precise finder charts to catch this safely passing giant





Main image credit: NASA