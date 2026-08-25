AliExpress Got Caught Using Inaudible Sound To Track Users

Alibaba headquarters in Hangzhou, China - Image: Zhang Hui via Unsplash

Rather than hijacking microphones, these scripts leverage the Web Audio API to build an internal audio-processing graph. According to Callaghan's diagnosis, the system uses a sawtooth oscillator to generate a precise waveform, passes it through an analyzer, and evaluates the resulting frequency data to measure the tiny mathematical variations in how a given browser, central processing unit, and audio driver process sound signals. Because these hardware and software micro-differences are virtually unique to each individual setup, the script can synthesize a persistent digital identifier that tracks shoppers across the web without relying on HTTP cookies or local browser storage.





Alibaba headquarters in Hangzhou, China - Image: Ma Zonghe via Unsplash What makes the technique particularly insidious is its silent execution and resistance to standard browser controls. The scripts deliberately set the audio gain to zero, rendering the signal entirely inaudible to human ears. However, because the processing graph remains actively connected to the system's underlying audio output destination, the browser treats the page as an active media player. Consequently, muting the specific browser tab, muting the entire web browser, or turning off sound in the OS fails to stop the background code from executing. This persistent active state keeps the device's audio hardware engaged, which is precisely what hijacked Callaghan's multipoint Bluetooth setup by tricking his headphones into prioritizing a silent PC stream over audio from his smartphone.