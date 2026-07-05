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Gaming PCs Get Big Discounts In Best Buy's 4th Of July Flash Sale

by Chris HarperSunday, July 05, 2026, 02:42 PM EDT
hero bestbuy alienware sale
Best Buy's Independence Day sale is chock full of discounted Alienware gaming PC. First up is the Alienware Aurora 16X, decked out in Alienware's Interstellar Indigo color scheme. Packing a mobile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8GB for just $1799.99 USD this machine has plenty of graphics horsepower, and should put up good numbers when paired with a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. At $550 off, this is a great deal on a relatively powerful gaming laptop.

alienware aurora16x2
Alienware Aurora 16X

The 16-inch panel offers 500 nits of peak brightness, G-Sync support, and a 240 Hz refresh rate with a 2560 x 1600 native resolution. The system also features 32 GB of DDR5-5600 MT/s RAM and a 1TB NVMe drive. Extras like RGB, Thunderbolt 4, and a built-in 1080p HDR webcam also help enhance the overall value of this system.

hp omen 35l
HP Omen 35L

Next up is the HP Omen 35L desktop for the same $1799.99 USD price. As the 35L naming implies, this desktop PC is actually fairly compact, thanks to its micro ATX motherboard. While small relative to a standard mid-tower, its form factor is larger than a Steam Machine, but it's got more GPU horsepower too, thanks to its desktop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 and Intel Core i7-14700F. Rounding out the system is 16GB of RAM, 1TB of internal storage and built-in WiFi 6.

alienware auroradesktop
Alienware Aurora Desktop

Up next on our list is the most appealing of the Alienware desktops on Best Buy's 4th of July sale. This Alienware Aurora Desktop model packs a 12GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 285 CPU and 32 GB of DDR5-5200 MT/s RAM. On top of that, there's also a 2TB NVMe SSD, and even extras like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth support, and a quiet liquid cooler. Not bad in this current market for just $2349.99 USD all-in, which is an $830 discount over the regular price.

msi aegis zs2
MSI Aegis ZS2 Gaming Desktop

Up next is MSI's Aegis ZS2 Gaming Desktop. This system is similarly-specced to the Aurora above, matching its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB of NVMe storage, and AIO liquid cooling. Where it differs is with a much larger, more capacious chassis that offers more air-flow, and most importantly, a 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 9900X. That makes this MSI Aegis ZS2 one of the more powerful gaming PCs on this list and at $2439 ($700 off), it's a good deal too.

ibuypower slate22
iBuyPower Slate

Despite its previous-gen processor, the iBuyPower Slate is arguably the most premium PC in Best Buy's 4th of July sale. It costs $2649.99, equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 16GB. While the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X at the heart of the system is slower than the Ryzen 9 9900X above, it's still within margin of error for gaming performance and should provide plenty of oomph to feed the RTX 5080. Like the other premium PC options, this system's also got 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB NVMe drive. All the other expected extras of a premium desktop, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, plenty of IO, and liquid cooling with CPU overclocking options, are also present here.
Tags:  deals, MSI, IBuyPower, Alienware, PC gaming, prebuilt pcs
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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