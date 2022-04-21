Alienware’s Aurora Desktop Rocks Ryzen 7 5800X3D, AMD Ryzen 6000 Gaming Laptops Inbound

Historically Dell and AMD haven't always had what one would call a BFF relationship, but they sure are cozy with each other now. Going back to last year, Dell released its first AMD-powered laptops in over a decade. Now a year later, Dell tells us this momentum they've built with each other "shows no signs of slowing" as it unveils three new laptops with Ryzen hardware inside, including two Alienware models. In addition, Dell is adding AMD's recently launched Ryzen 7 5800X3D to its Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition desktop.





Starting with the latter, the Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition is built around an updated Aurora mold that was introduced a few months ago. It definitely brings that unique Alienware aesthetic to the mix, but beyond the eye-catching design language is a retooled chassis that's designed to facilitate better airflow, easier upgrades, and improved acoustics compared to the previous design.





The Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition already offers a range of Ryzen 5000 series processors, including the Ryzen 9 5950X . Now it can also be configured with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the new king of PC gaming in the realm of CPU silicon, as we anointed it in our Ryzen 7 5800X3D review . The stacked 3D V-cache makes a real impact in gaming performance, and it's on tap for Alienware customers.





Dell tells us this is the first OEM desktop to market with AMD's fastest gaming chip. Additionally, Dell says it updated the liquid cooling configuration in the Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition, which it claims provides a 42% improvement in thermal resistance over the the standard liquid cooler.





The Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition configured with a Ryzen 7 5800X3D is available now in North America starting at $2,949.

Meet The AMD Ryzen-Powered Alienware m15 R7, Alienware m17 R5 and Dell G15

In addition to a new processor option for the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition, Dell also announced two new Ryzen-powered Alienware laptops at PAX East, and a more affordable (but still "fierce") Dell G15 laptops for casual gamers.





The two Alienware laptops include the m15 R7 (shown above) and the larger m17 R5. These aren't actually brand new laptop lines, but they're now offered with a couple of AMD's refreshed Zen 3+ mobile processors , the Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 9 6900HX.





On the m15 R7 model, buyers can choose between three 15.6-inch display options, including two Full HD 1080p panels at either 165Hz (3ms response time) or 360Hz (1ms response time), and a 1440p option at 240Hz (2ms response time). All three support NVIDIA G-Sync.





Other features include up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800 memory, up to 4TB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E (both with Bluetooth 5.2), and various connectivity options. For the all-important GPU, the m15 R7 is available with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB GDDR6, 3070 Ti 8GB, 3060 6GB, and 3050 Ti 4GB.





Meanwhile, the larger m17 R5 offers three displays options as well (all in the 17.3-inch form factor), including two Full HD 1080p screens at 165Hz or 360Hz and both with G-Sync support, and a 4K resolution FreeSync Premium option at 120Hz.





This one expands on the processor options with the addition of the Ryzen 9 6980HX. The same GeForce GPUs are offered here as well, or users can select between an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB or Radeon RX 6700M 10GB.







The Alienware m15 R7 and m17 R5 with AMD inside are available now starting at $1,499.99 and $1,599.99, respectively.





What about that Dell G15? It's a more affordable option with "Alienware-inspired thermal engineering" and some powerful CPU and GPU options as well. Specifically, it can be configured with a Ryzen 9 6900HX, Ryzen 7 6800H, or Ryzen 5 6600H. And for the GPU, buyers can select a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, or GeForce RTX 3050.





As the model name suggests, this is a 15.6-inch laptop, and like the Alienware machines there are three panel options. Two of them are Full HD 1080p (165Hz and 120Hz), and the third is a 1440p screen (240Hz).





Other hardware options including up to 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory (expandable up to 32GB) and up to a 2TB NVMe solid state drive.





The Dell G15 (5525) with AMD inside is available now starting at $899.99.

