Alienware Area-51 Beats Rival OEMs To Market With AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D2





Hot on the heels of AMD launching its Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor, Dell has gone and injected the chip into its Alienware Area-51, becoming the first bulk OEM to bring the flagship chip to market in a prebuilt PC. It's available now in a beefy configuration that surrounds the processor with a lot of RAM, storage, and a GeForce RTX 5090













Alienware PCs in recent months have been leveling up with AMD's latest generation Ryzen processors. It started in November 2025, when Dell added several Ryzen 9000 and 9000X3D models to its Area-51 desktop, at the time saying it heard the community's desire for expanded chip options loud and clear.





"Following the resurrection to reclaim its seat at the top of our desktop portfolio at CES 2025, our community spoke loud and clear and we’re listening: more optionality that packs the firepower demanded for any game title to hit digital libraries," an Alienware spokesperson said.









Now Dell is expanding the range of Ryzen 9000 options to include the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, a 16-core/32-thread chip that is the first consumer model to include 3D V-Cache on both core complex dies (CCDs). The trade off is a 100MHz slower boost clock compared to the Ryzen 9 9950X3D (5.6GHz versus 5.7GHz), but it bumps the L3 cache to a whopping 192MB, up from 128MB.





The Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is obviously not for everyone and is more of a niche offering for enthusiasts who can afford to splurge on high-end hardware, and same goes for the Alienware Area-51 configured as such, which includes 64GB (2x32GB) of DDR5-6400 memory, a 4GB PCIe 5.0 solid state drive (SSD), a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler, and a 1,500W 80 Plus Platinum power supply.













Last May, we reviewed an Alienware Area-51 built around an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor, which ended up earning our Editor's Choice award for its excellent cooling and acoustics, spacious enclosure, and novel approach to the fan arrangement (among other highlights). You can check out that review to get an idea of what to expect from the latest version of the Area-51, which is Dell's flagship desktop design.

Dell's Alienware Area-51 with the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is available now for $7,049.99.