Alienware 16 Aurora RTX 50 Gaming Laptop Drops To $1,030 At Woot

Alienware 16 Aurora - Image: Dell

If you missed out on Woot's previous sale on Alienware laptops, this is your chance to take a mulligan, provided you're okay with going the factory reconditioned route and are not looking to set any benchmark records. Those qualifiers out of the way, the Amazon-owned deal site is offering a solid discount on Dell's Alienware 16 Aurora, backed with a 1-year Alienware Care warranty.

Score An Alienware 16 Aurora For Just $1,029.99 At Woot (Or Even Less...)

factory reconditioned Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop for $1,029.99 at Woot. If you are new to Amazon's deal site, apply coupon code WOOTALIEN at checkout to bag a 10% discount on this system's already low price. What's on tap this go-round is agaming laptop for. If you are new to Amazon's deal site, apply coupon codeat checkout to bag a 10% discount on this system's already low price.





According to the listing's description, factory reconditioned in this instance means it was "returned, inspected, and restored to fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner." Woot claims it is as close to new as you can get without actually buying new.





As configured, the Alienware 16 Aurora ships with an Intel Core 7 240H processor (10C/16T, up to 5.2GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake and a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 mobile GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM . It's a lower-end GPU, obviously, but it's also based on NVIDIA's latest-generation Blackwell architecture and supports the full range of RTX goodies.





Other key specs include a 16-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR5 memory, a 512GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive (SSD), Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity, dual 2W speakers, and Windows 11 Home.

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop Is $500 Off

Acer Nitro V - Image: Acer



Acer Nitro V gaming laptop is on sale for $1,049.99 at Best Buy (save $500). If you are not willing to go the refurbished route even with a standard warranty, you can find a new configuration with similar specs for just a little bit more. Specifically, thisis on sale for





This is another system with a 16-inch display, albeit with a lower 1920x1200 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the same Core 7 240H processor and GeForce RTX 5050 mobile GPU, and features the same amount of RAM (16GB DDR5) and storage (512GB SSD).





The Alienware 16 Aurora is a better overall value, but if it sells out and/or you are only interested in brand new gear, the Nitro V is the next cheapest option we found to feature the same CPU and GPU combination.