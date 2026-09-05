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Alienware 16 Aurora RTX 50 Gaming Laptop Drops To $1,030 At Woot

by Paul LillySaturday, September 05, 2026, 09:07 AM EDT
Alienware 16 Aurora
Alienware 16 Aurora - Image: Dell
If you missed out on Woot's previous sale on Alienware laptops, this is your chance to take a mulligan, provided you're okay with going the factory reconditioned route and are not looking to set any benchmark records. Those qualifiers out of the way, the Amazon-owned deal site is offering a solid discount on Dell's Alienware 16 Aurora, backed with a 1-year Alienware Care warranty.

Score An Alienware 16 Aurora For Just $1,029.99 At Woot (Or Even Less...)

What's on tap this go-round is a factory reconditioned Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop for $1,029.99 at Woot. If you are new to Amazon's deal site, apply coupon code WOOTALIEN at checkout to bag a 10% discount on this system's already low price.

According to the listing's description, factory reconditioned in this instance means it was "returned, inspected, and restored to fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner." Woot claims it is as close to new as you can get without actually buying new.

As configured, the Alienware 16 Aurora ships with an Intel Core 7 240H processor (10C/16T, up to 5.2GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake and a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 mobile GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM. It's a lower-end GPU, obviously, but it's also based on NVIDIA's latest-generation Blackwell architecture and supports the full range of RTX goodies.

Other key specs include a 16-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR5 memory, a 512GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive (SSD), Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity, dual 2W speakers, and Windows 11 Home.

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop Is $500 Off

Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V - Image: Acer

If you are not willing to go the refurbished route even with a standard warranty, you can find a new configuration with similar specs for just a little bit more. Specifically, this Acer Nitro V gaming laptop is on sale for $1,049.99 at Best Buy (save $500).

This is another system with a 16-inch display, albeit with a lower 1920x1200 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the same Core 7 240H processor and GeForce RTX 5050 mobile GPU, and features the same amount of RAM (16GB DDR5) and storage (512GB SSD).

The Alienware 16 Aurora is a better overall value, but if it sells out and/or you are only interested in brand new gear, the Nitro V is the next cheapest option we found to feature the same CPU and GPU combination.
Tags:  deals, Laptops, Alienware, (nyse:dell), alienware 16 aurora
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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