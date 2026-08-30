Score Alienware 16 & 16X Gaming Laptops Starting At $1,050 At Woot

Alienware 16 Aurora - Image: Dell

Woot has launched a fresh round of discounts on factory reconditioned Alienware gaming laptops, with prices starting as low as $1,049.99. These deals offer a chance to grab Dell's current-generation 16-inch gaming chassis kitted with Intel Raptor Lake or Arrow Lake silicon and graphics based on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series, for significantly less than brand-new retail pricing. Let's dive in.

Get An Alienware 16 Aurora For $1,049.99

Alienware 16 Aurora - Image: Dell







factory reconditioned Alienware 16 Aurora that is up for grabs for just $1,049.99 at Woot. Dell's Alienware systems have become a lot more accessible in recent years, in terms of pricing, and that point is driven home by thisthat is up for grabs for just





At that price, this laptop offers an affordable entry point into 1600p gaming. Key specs include:

Processor: Intel Core 7 240H Raptor Lake (10C/16T, up to 5.2GHz, 24MB L3 cache)

Intel Core 7 240H Raptor Lake (10C/16T, up to 5.2GHz, 24MB L3 cache) Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 (8GB GDDR7, 128-bit, 2,560 CUDA cores)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 (8GB GDDR7, 128-bit, 2,560 CUDA cores) Memory & Storage: 16GB DDR5 RAM + 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD

16GB DDR5 RAM + 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD Display: 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600), 120Hz

16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600), 120Hz Warranty: 1-Year Alienware Care Warranty (Factory Reconditioned) Obviously you are not going to smoke the benchmark charts with this setup, but for more casual gaming and/or less demanding esports titles, there is enough horsepower on tap to keep the action smooth.

Other highlights include Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity, a precision touchpad with multi-touch gesture support, dual 2W stereo speakers, and a 6-cell battery.

One other thing worth noting—we took a look at Best Buy's in-stock gaming laptop inventory and could not find a cheaper model outfitted with a GeForce RTX 5050. If sorting by that mobile GPU, the least expensive model is an Acer Nitro system priced at $1,099 . After that, prices start at $1,199.99 and go up from there. Upgrade To An Alieware Aurora 16X For $1,469.99 Alienware 16X Aurora - Image: Dell

factory reconditioned Alienware 16X Aurora for $1,469.99 at Woot. This one packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor based on Arrow Lake, a higher GPU model, and a faster 240Hz panel. If you have a bit more scratch and a desire to step up a tier, you can score afor. This one packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor based on Arrow Lake, a higher GPU model, and a faster 240Hz panel. Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX Arrow Lake (20C/20T, up to 5.2GHz, 30MB L3 cache)

Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX Arrow Lake (20C/20T, up to 5.2GHz, 30MB L3 cache) Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 (8GB GDDR7, 128-bit, 3,328 CUDA cores)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 (8GB GDDR7, 128-bit, 3,328 CUDA cores) Memory & Storage: 16GB DDR5 RAM + 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD

16GB DDR5 RAM + 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD Display: 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600), 240Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC

16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600), 240Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC Connectivity: Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, 1080p FHD IR camera

Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, 1080p FHD IR camera Warranty: 1-Year Alienware Care Warranty (Factory Reconditioned) This is a more premium setup with key upgrades to the CPU, GPU, display, and connectivity. Our only real knock is that unlike the other system, the 16X is not the cheapest configuration around with a mobile GeForce RTX 5060. Prices at Best Buy for in-stock systems with the same GPU start at $1,239.99 and go up from there.



Both units include free standard shipping for Amazon Prime members. As to the factory reconditioned status of both models, Woot (owned by Amazon) says that label means the item was "returned, inspected, and restored to fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner," and that it is "as close to new as you can get" without actually buying new.