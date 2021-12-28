Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12400 and Core i3 Models Show Strong Budget Performance In Benchmark Leak





Despite being essentially forum posts, the reviews are remarkably complete. Mr. Enthusiastic Citizens didn't just run a few benchmarks and call it a day; the reviews include photos of both sides of the chips, all of the hardware used in the test rigs (including high-end ASRock motherboards, fast Apacer NOX memory at 4266 MT/s, and a Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card), and various benchmarks both synthetic and practical.





This tiny chart is hard to read, so click it for the full-size version. Benchmarks from ChipHell.





As note in the post, the Core i3 parts aren't going to face much competition from AMD. The company's only parts in the sub-$200 range are either OEM-only or based on older Zen 2 technology that struggles against Intel's extant low-end parts, to say nothing of these upcoming Alder Lake CPUs. The Core i3-12100 absolutely destroys the Ryzen 3 5350G in his testing, and all of the cheaper AMD CPUs that you can buy are slower than that processor.





AMD's Ryzen "G" CPUs are too expensive to compete with the upcoming Intel chips.

