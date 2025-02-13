Apple TV+ Finally Invites Android And Google TV To The Streaming Party





Apple TV+ is home to some of the best original TV shows and movies, such as "Ted Lasso" with the comedic chops of Jason Sudakis and an all-around charming cast, and the mind-melding "Severance" series starring the likes of Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, and John Turturro. You may not know it, though, if you exclusively stream on your Android or Google TV device, because they weren't natively supported on the Apple TV+ platform. That is, until now.





Apple made the smart decision to invite Android and Google TV users to the streaming party with a mobile app that's finally now available on Google Play. And according to Apple, it's not a half-baked port, but "built from the ground-up to deliver Android users a familiar and intuitive interface." That includes being able to subscribe to Apple TV+ as well as MSL Season Pass using a Google Play account on Android and Google TV devices.









"The Apple TV app on Android includes key features like Continue Watching to pick up where a user left off across all their devices, and Watchlist to keep track of everything they want to watch in the future. The app streams seamlessly over Wi-Fi or a cellular connection, and includes the ability to download to watch offline," Apple states in a press release





This is long overdue, and it arrives just in time for Major League Soccer's 2025 season, which kicks off its 30th season on Saturday, February 22. For those who are more into baseball, it's worth noting that Apple TV+ is also home to "Friday Night Baseball," which is a weekly Major League Baseball (MLB) double-header without any pesky local broadcast restrictions or blackouts.





The one caveat (at least for now) is that Android users will not be able to access Apple's in-app Store to rent and buy TV shows and movies. That's a bit of a bummer, though Apple did tailor the app to Android's Material Design language.







While Apple doesn't typically focus its attention on Android, this is a smart move that could bolster its streaming platform in a big way. According to the latest figures by StatCounter, Android accounts for more than 72% of mobile devices around the world, versus a little over 27% for iOS. Adding Android and Google TV to the mix could give Apple a big boost in streaming revenue.





Apple TV+ runs $9.99 per month. And for those interested, MLS Season Pass is an additional $12.99 per month, or $79 for the season