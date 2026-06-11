AirPods Pro 3 Plunges To All-Time Low $179 Ahead Of Amazon Prime Day





Amazon's next big Prime Day sales event is right around the corner, but one deal that will be tough to beat is a new all-time low price on Apple's flagship AirPods Pro 3 earbuds. There is always a chance they will drop even lower when Prime Day rolls around on June 23 (it runs through June 26), but we wouldn't bank on it, given that the current sale has them marked down by 28%.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Fall To $179 At Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 is now listed for $179 at Amazon (28% off, save $70). That brings the price down to the same MSRP as Apple's non-Pro AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation (ANC). Besting the previous low by a few bucks,is now listed for. That brings the price down to the same MSRP as Apple's non-Pro AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation (ANC).





Yes, the AirPods Pro 3 is the better option and also a latest-generation product, despite the AirPods 4 having a higher digit. Yay for confusing model names and marketing, eh?





For a high-level overview, you can hit up Apple's AirPods comparison site for a rundown of specs and features between varying models, both current-gen and previous-gen. The AirPods Pro 3 is powered by Apple's H2 chip and boasts double the ANC as the AirPods Pro 2, and 4x the ANC as the original AirPods Pro, according to Apple.





Other highlights include support for personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, heart rate sensing during workouts, hearing aid and hearing protection features, support for Live Translation, touch controls, and up to 8 hours of listening time on a since charge with ANC turned on, or up to 24 hours if factoring in the included MagSafe charging case with USB-C.

Apple AirPods Max 2 Headset Hits All-Time Low Too





Apple's AirPods Max 2, a wireless over-the-ear headset that is on sale for $499 at Amazon (9% off, save $50). The discount is not as steep in dollars saved or percentage off, but it is $11 less than the previous all-time low price. Prefer a headset over earbuds? In that case, have a look at, a wireless over-the-ear headset that is on sale for. The discount is not as steep in dollars saved or percentage off, but it is $11 less than the previous all-time low price.





Like the AirPods Pro 3, the AirPods Max 2 is built around Apple's H2 chip. Apple claims the ANC performance is up to 1.5x better than the original AirPods Max. The latest version also adds adaptive audio, conversation awareness, loud sound reduction, a custom high dynamic range amplifier, and support for Live Translation.





Battery life is still the same at up to 20 hours with ANC enabled, which is behind much of the competition. Still, it's enough to get through a long flight or a full work week, presuming four hours of listening time per day.



