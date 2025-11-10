CATEGORIES
AirPods 4 Hits New Low Price, iPhones Starting At $119 In Early Black Friday Sale

by Paul LillyMonday, November 10, 2025, 10:51 AM EDT
Closeup render of AirPods 4.
Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? In the lane, snow is glistening. A beautify sight, we're happy tonight, walking in a Black Friday wonderland. Wait, that's not how the song goes. However, it IS how the season goes this time of year as retailers hurl deals at pace faster than Elf (Will Ferrell version) can chuck snowballs. And right now, retailers are pitching big discounts on AirPods, iPhones, and more.

AirPods 4 Drops To All-Time Low Price

If you could use a new set of earbuds and don't want to spend a Benny, then check out Apple's AirPods 4. These earbuds are available for $84.99 at Best Buy (save $45) as the retailer's featured deal of the day, and not to be outdone, Amazon has the AirPods 4 for $84.99 as well. So, choose your retailer.

The MSRP on the AirPods 4 is $129. They typically street for less, though this is the first time they've fallen to $84.99.

Note that Apple offers two versions of the non-Pro AirPods 4. One without active noise cancellation (ANC), which is what these are, and a pricier version that includes ANC ($179 MSRP), Live Translation support, and a wireless charging case that works with the Apple Watch charger and Qi-certified chargers, with Find My support too. 

Otherwise, they're the same earbuds, powered by the same H2 chip supporting personalized spacial audio with dynamic head tracking. The AirPods 4 are PI54 resistant for water, sweat, and dust. They also sport an adaptive EQ, a force sensor, and up to 5 hours of battery life (plus 30 hours for the charging case).

If you want the AirPods 4 with ANC, those are on sale for $149.99 at Amazon (16% off), and also at Best Buy. That's not a bad price, though it is a big up-charge over the heavily discounted AirPods 4 without ANC.

Huge Grade A Refurbished iPhone Sale At Woot (Owned By Amazon)

Row of iPhone 16 Pro models.

Over at Woot, the dedicated deals outlet is having a big sale on "grade A" refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch devices. Part of that sale includes the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) for $849.99. Normally, an iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,099.99. That's in brand new condition, of course, but Woot's pricing is even cheaper than Best Buy's $959.99 sale listing ($20 off) for a refurb.

Woot's listing ensure that these grade A refurbished items have been "inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm's length." They've passed a full diagnostic and work like new. And as for the battery, Woot promises a minimum of 85% capacity. And in the case of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it's offering a 1 year limited warranty.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has since been replaced by the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but it remains a potent phone (it's als the one I currently use). It features a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 2868x1320 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits brightness, and Dolby Vision support.

You can read our review of the iPhone 16 Pro (non-Max) for in-depth analysis and lots of benchmarks. Short and to the point, though, it's a great handset with a versatile camera system and strong performance.

There are lots of other refurbished iPhone handsets on sale as well. For example...
That's just a small selection. Discounted iPhone models span all the way down to the iPhone 11 (starting at $159.99), iPhone SE 3rd Gen (starting at $129.99), and iPhone XR (starting at $119.99).

There are a bunch of Apple Watch models on sale to, starting for as low as $89.99 (Series 5).

Visit Woot's Grade A Phones & Watches page for a full listing or refurbished deals.

