AirPods 4 ANC Just Hit An All-Time Low For Holiday Deal Shoppers





If you haven't done so already, check out our roundup of excellent deals on several generations of iPhone and Apple Watch devices, with Woot (owned by Amazon) offering massive savings on its Grade-A refurbs backed by a 1-year warranty. Then once you've done that, check out the big discounts from Amazon on more Apple products, all in new condition, including an all-time low price on the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation.

Apple AirPods 4 With ANC Is On Sale For A Low $99

Apple's AirPods 4 with ANC being on sale for $99 at Amazon (45% off). It doesn't matter that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone because the deals are still flowing. They'll continue to do so throughout the holiday season, highlighted bybeing on sale for





Apple offers two version of the standard (read: non-Pro) AirPods 4, one without ANC and one with ANC. This is the latter and the more desirable of the two, especially with the big discount being offered.





It's also noteworthy that the AirPods 4 is the latest version of the non-Pro AirPods. It's based on the same H2 chip as the Pro and in addition to ANC, features include personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, live translation, IP54-rated protection (dust, sweat, and water), automatic device switching, and up to 5 hours of listening time (up to 30 hours with the included wireless charging case).





Simply put, this is THE best deal right now on any of Apple's AirPods models.

Grab A 13-Inch MacBook Air (M4) For Just $749.99









Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro (M4), which is currently on sale for $749.99 at Amazon (25% off). We've only seen it sell for less one other time, and not by much—it recently hit a low of $738.04. We've lost count of how many times we've highlighted a deal on, which is currently on sale for. We've only seen it sell for less one other time, and not by much—it recently hit a low of $738.04.





Our advice? Don't sweat an $11 or $12 price difference from the all-time low because this is a stellar deal. It's also a popular item in this discounted price range, as its currently shown as being "temporarily out of stock." However, you can still order it and lock down the sale price.





Apple's custom M4 chip offers a great balance of performance and power efficiency. As configured in this model, it sports a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine with Apple Intelligence support.





Other key specs include 16GB of unified memory, a 256GB solid state drive, a 12-megapixel center stage camera, and Touch ID support.





16GB RAM / 512GB model is on sale for $949.99 (21% off), while the 24GB RAM / 512GB SSD model is discounted to $1,149.99 at Amazon (18% off). If you need more storage, theis on sale for, while themodel is discounted to





Here are some Apple device deals worth checking out...