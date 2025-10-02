AI Turns Wi-Fi Signals Into High-Resolution Images With Stable Diffusion 3
So, what should we make of this? First, let's show you all some of the examples, break down exactly how this works and how Stable Diffusion 3 was trained to produce these images.
The fidelity of the final picture here is an approximation, but also just goes to show how far existing technologies like Wi-Fi CSI had already brought us toward next-generation surveillance that doesn't even require a camera. After all, Wi-Fi CSI has been used for motion sensing capabilities as far back as 2019, with the Linksys Velop Tri-Band AC2200 routers.
In short, it doesn't. Stable Diffusion 3 was not only trained on Wi-Fi CSI in order to produce these images, but also photographs of the rooms themselves and potentially even the occupant upon which LatentCSI was being tested. There is still impressive tech at work here, to be sure—translating Wi-Fi CSI pixel space imagery into AI-compatible latent space imagery—but if these images require existing photographs of the spaces being monitored, its applications are limited. Wi-Fi CSI could already track how objects were moving in a given room before this advancement was made—all Stable Diffusion 3 is doing here is turning that reading into something more visually cohesive than a noise map formed by bouncing radio waves.
So, is this the end of privacy as we know it? Not any more so than Wi-Fi motion sensing capabilities already were by themselves. However, the ability to train models in this way does show a potential advancement for existing surveillance solutions, where it could be used in areas without an active camera or that are otherwise just outside of a camera's range. That's more likely to be limited to private business and government facilities, though. Still, it's kind of spooky to see these kinds of advancements in AI-enhanced surveillance technology.
Image Credit: Eshan Ramesh, Takayuki Nishio, School of Engineering, Institute of Science Tokyo via Arvix.org